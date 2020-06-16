University of the Pacific pitcher Lucas Sweany signed with the Twins as an undrafted free agent, the school announced.

Sweany, a 6-foot-6 lefthander, appeared in 20 games as a freshman, six of them starts, in 2018. He was in 14 games as a sophomore and four as a junior before Pacific's season ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 21-year-old native of Vacaville, Calif., Sweany had a 5.40 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 21.2 innings in 2019.

For his career, he was 4-11 in 38 games (13 starts) with a 4.62 ERA. In 113 innings he had 93 strikeouts, 32 walks and gave up 112 hits.

The Twins also reached an agreement with Pensacola State Junior College sophomore catcher Allante Hall. Hall hit .213 in 13 games and will join the Twins rather than fulfill a commitment to play at the University of Missouri.

As per the guidelines of this year's draft, teams cannot sign undrafted free agents for more than $20,000.