After two weeks' break, Minnesota United is right back Saturday where it left off:

Still undefeated.

A year after they started the MLS season with four consecutive losses and zero points, the Loons are 2-0-2, third in the Western Conference and right on coach Adrian Heath's two points-a-game mathematical track — they earned eight points in those four games.

"It has been good," veteran defender Michael Boxall said this week as his team prepared to play host to Seattle on Saturday. "I don't know if everyone is aware, but we didn't have a good start last year. So it's much better. We're where we want to be, where we expect ourselves to be. So now it's on ourselves to keep that going."

Loons captain Wil Trapp calls those victories over the New York Red Bulls and San Jose as well as draws at Philadelphia and with Nashville a "pragmatic" season's start.

"It's just nice to have points on the board if we reflect back to a year ago," Trapp said. "Understand we've played tough teams so far. They haven't been easy games. That we've come through without a loss is a good sign."

Trapp also understands those results have come on a razor's edge for a team that has scored only one goal a game but has given up only two total and has two shutouts.

Both clean sheets came in the past two games, including a 1-0 victory over San Jose last time out March 19.

"We're eight points better off, and I feel a little bit better," Heath said. "I'm sure our supporters feel a little bit better than this time last year. But as we proved last year, it can change very quickly.

"My job and the staff's job is remind the players what has gotten us eight points from four games. That has been having a really good, solid base."

The Loons have built that base despite reconfiguring their defensive backline because of injuries and absences. On Saturday at Allianz Field, they are again expected to play without starting fullbacks Romain Metanire and Chase Gasper.

Loons veteran defender Brent Kallman knows any of the first four games could have gone differently. He also knows his team could have scored three or four times against San Jose.

"We should have been more clinical, we should have put that game away," Kallman said. "Things can happen, and we could have given away that game or at least taken a point. We are not going to be able to always see those games out without conceding."

But they have done so for these first four games, even without their front four finishing in the field's final third, and with that backline remade almost by the game.

"Most importantly and impressively, we've found ways to get shutouts," Trapp said. "That's super important, too, even if it's just one goal. I think we've shown through our backline and how we're defending. We keep the ball out of the net. When you do that, you're going to find ways to win games."

Loons players Robin Lod, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Dayne St. Clair, Joseph Rosales — and possibly Kevin Arriaga — also are expected back by Saturday from national team duty during a two-week FIFA break.

Rosales played for his Honduras team as recently as Wednesday, which left Heath wondering.

"It's never ideal," he said. "I can't get my head around players gone 14 days and we get them back the day before the game. You hope they all come back unscathed and come back here fit and healthy."

The Sounders uncharacteristically lost their first two games and come to Allianz Field 1-2-1, having played four CONCACAF Champions League games since mid-February. They also sent four players — including the United States' Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan — to World Cup qualifying games in this final window.

"I don't know what team they'll play," Heath said. "Whatever team they play, they'll have quality in all positions. … I'll just try to get us in the right frame of mind to play. Can we keep this run going? I said at the end of four games, if we had eight points, we'd be very happy with that start.

"That's where we are. Let's go try to make it 11 [points] from five [games]. If we do that, it'll be a great start."