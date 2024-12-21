Health Care

UCare reaches deal with HealthPartners, sparing patients from disruption

The two companies announced the agreement Friday evening. The terms are effective immediately.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 21, 2024
UCare is a nonprofit HMO health insurer with its headquarters office in Minneapolis.

Health insurer UCare has reached an agreement with HealthPartners clinics that will allow thousands of patients to continue seeing the same doctors without switching health plans next year.

“As mission-driven organizations, UCare and HealthPartners share a commitment to improving health outcomes for our community, and the organizations’ ongoing collaboration reflects that shared goal,” a joint statement said.

Earlier this week, news broke that 8,400 patients covered by UCare would have to switch health plans if they wanted to continue receiving care at clinics run by HealthPartners, a Bloomington-based health system and one of the largest health care providers in the area.

The clinics had been out of network for several years, but UCare had waived rules that would have blocked patients from making appointments. UCare said it would start enforcing the network rules Jan. 1.

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

