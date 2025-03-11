U Board of Regents must not fold on defense of academic freedom

The shameful saga of Segal is instructive. Both the university administration and several regents have publicly insisted that they are committed to academic freedom. But when challenged to actually demonstrate that commitment, they have failed. University President Rebecca Cunningham, despite faculty and national pressure, notably chose not to reverse the violation of academic freedom by her predecessor days before her appointment began by restoring Segal’s job offer. And for those three regents who recently took to the Minnesota Star Tribune to claim that academic freedom is a “core value of the University of Minnesota” (“Counterpoint: U resolution does uphold academic freedom,” March 4) where were they when the American Association of University Professors sent them its letter addressing the university administration’s denial of the same?