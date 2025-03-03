Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Counterpoint: U resolution does uphold academic freedom
It affirms the school’s commitment to all Minnesotans.
By Janie Mayeron, Doug Huebsch and Mike Kenyanya
•••
The mission of the University of Minnesota is one of service to every citizen, regardless of background or ideology. It is the state’s land-grant research university — the place where tomorrow’s health care professionals, teachers, artists, farmers, engineers, business and civic leaders learn, discuss and debate.
The university’s mission is clear: to advance knowledge through research and scholarly activity, educate the next generation of students and leaders, and deeply engage with our communities to improve the lives of all Minnesotans. Our citizens rightfully expect that statements made in the name of the university respect that mission, and the three of us believe that it is the responsibility of the governing board of the university, the regents, to make sure that happens.
Universities across the country are finding it important to clarify that it is their role to focus on mission while, at the same time, assuring that they remain the place for individuals to express diverse perspectives and academic freedoms.
It is with these principles in mind that we proposed guidelines to our fellow regents for institutional speech, including statements made in the name of the university or its units (e.g. colleges and departments) through official university communication channels, such as departmental websites.
We want to make it abundantly clear that the proposed resolution takes care to endorse free speech and academic freedoms of individuals (“University of Minnesota must not muzzle its scholars,” Feb. 28). The guiding principles we have advanced enthusiastically affirm and defend the rights of those engaged in scholarly activity to research, publish, teach, speak or write on matters of public concern or public interest, as well as share research, scholarship, artistic activity and knowledge.
Academic freedom is — and will continue to be — a core value of the University of Minnesota. This is a responsibility that we as regents hold dearly and will preserve on behalf of the university and its citizens for generations to come.
Janie Mayeron is chair and Doug Huebsch and Mike Kenyanya are co-vice chairs of the Board of Regents of the University of Minnesota. This opinion is intended to represent their individual views and not those of the board or the university.
about the writer
Janie Mayeron, Doug Huebsch and Mike Kenyanya
And how will Trump’s fixation on that go down with ordinary Americans, who hold few? And how many cards will Trump hold in future negotiations?