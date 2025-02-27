University of Minnesota must not muzzle its scholars

In the decades that have followed, various university centers, departments and institutes have continued this tradition of public engagement, producing and widely sharing vital research on matters of public concern. The university’s Center for Diseases Research and Policy has urged the development of “broadly protective coronavirus vaccines.” The College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences has publicly emphasized the real and negative effects of climate change and its impact on food security, and the Humphrey School of Public Affairs issued widely cited research on workforce development and requirements around immigration to ensure adequate labor supply in Minnesota. Finally, the Law School centers and institutes have published and publicized briefs and reports on issues that include racial justice, the rights of immigrants and detainees, the use of biometric data to identify terrorist suspects, and the questions related to solitary confinement. Similar examples from other parts of the university are too numerous to mention here.