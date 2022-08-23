Introduction: Host Michael Rand is disturbed by the latest Byron Buxton injury news on a couple of fronts. First, the fact that he had to leave Monday's game with hip soreness is a bad sign for the Twins as they try to hang around in the American League Central race. Second, if the Twins haven't been forthright about all of Buxton's injury problems this season they aren't doing anyone a favor.

9:00: Star Tribune Vikings writer Andrew Krammer joins Rand to dissect the Monday trade for quarterback Nick Mullens. Though nothing is official in the depth chart, Mullens presumably will be the No. 2 quarterback behind Kirk Cousins, ending an underwhelming camp battle between second-year QB Kellen Mond and veteran Sean Mannion.

26:00: Speaking of QBs, Tom Brady is back while Aaron Rodgers is still being himself.

