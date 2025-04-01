Simeon Woods Richardson starts tonight as Twins try for first victory of the season

CHICAGO – The Twins and White Sox play the second of a three-game series Tuesday (6:40 p.m., Twins.tv) at Rate Field with Simeon Woods Richardson making his first start of the season for the visitors.
The Twins have started the season 0-4, and were walloped by the White Sox 9-0 on Monday afternoon.
Woods Richardson was 5-5 with a 4.17 ERA last season as a rookie for the Twins.
Righthander Shane Smith makes his major league debut for the White Sox. The Sox got him in the Rule 5 Draft from Milwaukee.
The Twins have been outscored 28-6 this season.
“It’s not about losing the games, it’s about the way we’re playing collectively right now,” shortstop Carlos Correa said Monday after the Twins fell to 0-4 for the fifth time since their arrival in 1961.
“We’ve got to get better. We’ve got to make adjustments quick because the last thing you want is to go two weeks and this keeps dragging.”
The Twins are batting .143 with a .206 on-base percentage and .436 OPS. All three figures are MLB lows.