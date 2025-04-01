Twins

Simeon Woods Richardson starts tonight as Twins try for first victory of the season

The Twins have started 0-4 are are batting an MLB-low .143.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 1, 2025 at 9:14PM
Twins shortstop Carlos Correa signs an autograph before Monday's game in Chicago. (Nam Y. Huh/The Associated Press)

CHICAGO – The Twins and White Sox play the second of a three-game series Tuesday (6:40 p.m., Twins.tv) at Rate Field with Simeon Woods Richardson making his first start of the season for the visitors.

The Twins have started the season 0-4, and were walloped by the White Sox 9-0 on Monday afternoon.

Woods Richardson was 5-5 with a 4.17 ERA last season as a rookie for the Twins.

Righthander Shane Smith makes his major league debut for the White Sox. The Sox got him in the Rule 5 Draft from Milwaukee.

The Twins have been outscored 28-6 this season.

“It’s not about losing the games, it’s about the way we’re playing collectively right now,” shortstop Carlos Correa said Monday after the Twins fell to 0-4 for the fifth time since their arrival in 1961.

“We’ve got to get better. We’ve got to make adjustments quick because the last thing you want is to go two weeks and this keeps dragging.”

The Twins are batting .143 with a .206 on-base percentage and .436 OPS. All three figures are MLB lows.

Earlier Tuesday, the Twins announced that KMSP Fox 9 will televise 10 Tuesday night games over the air. The first game is April 15 against the Mets.

The games will also be on Twins.tv and their regular cable channels.

And for those of you asking why Guaranteed Rate Field is now just Rate Field, well, Guaranteed Rate rebranded as Rate last year, and the field was renamed in December.

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

