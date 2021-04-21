OAKLAND, CALIF. – For the second consecutive game, the Twins saw a game-breaking grand slam sail over their heads in a big loss.

Only this time, the games were four days a apart because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Twins fell 7-0 in the first game of a doubleheader Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics. Matt Olson's bases-loaded shot off Jorge Alcala banked off the right field foul pole in the fourth inning, helping the A's to their ninth consecutive victory. The Twins fell to 6-9 with their seventh loss in eight games.

Matt Moreland homered twice off Twins starter Matt Shoemaker.

Sean Manaea pitched his second career complete game, albeit a seven-inning one, giving up six hits and one walk while striking out seven.

The Twins have only played 15 games and have given up a grand slam in 20% of them. Former Twins prospect Akil Baddoo had a slam off Randy Dobnak back in the ninth inning of an April 5 victory at Detroit. Justin Upton hit one off Caleb Thielbar in the loss to the Angels on Friday. That was the Twins' most recent game before this one as they dealt with COVID-19 issues that postponed their final two games at Los Angeles and the series opener here, resulting in this doubleheader.

Moreland hit a two-run homer in the second inning before adding a solo shot in the fourth shortly before Olson's slam. In 14 career at-bats against Shoemaker, Moreland has his five home runs, the most of any batter Shoemaker has faced in his career.

Shoemaker (1-1) went 3⅓ innings and gave up four hits, five earned runs and four walks while walking four. He allowed a hit and a walk in the fourth following Moreland's second home run, and Alcala relieved and walked Jed Lowrie to load the bases before Olson hit his fourth homer of the season.