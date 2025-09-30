The Twins, one of six teams with a managerial vacancy after firing Rocco Baldelli on Monday, are now in a search for the 15th manager in team history.
Baldelli, who completed seven seasons leading the Twins, maintained a strong partnership with the front office throughout his tenure, and he was seemingly the ideal fit for team president Derek Falvey’s vision of the organization.
Falvey and General Manager Jeremy Zoll will share what type of manager they are seeking during a news conference Tuesday, but here are nine candidates to keep an eye on:
Brandon Hyde, former Orioles manager
The 2023 American League Manager of the Year guided Baltimore to a division title that season and another playoff berth in 2024 before he was fired in May. In seven-plus seasons, he guided a young Orioles roster to a 421-492 record (.461 win percentage).
Hyde, 51, was a finalist during the Twins’ last managerial search before they picked Baldelli. Before Baltimore, he spent six years on the Chicago Cubs coaching staff under managers Rick Renteria and Joe Maddon.
Skip Schumaker, Rangers senior adviser
Following an 11-year big-league career, mostly with the St. Louis Cardinals, Schumaker managed the Miami Marlins for two seasons. He helped the Marlins to a playoff appearance in 2023, receiving the National League Manager of the Year award, and he didn’t return after there were changes to baseball operations leadership and a 98-loss 2024 season.
Schumaker, 45, joined the Rangers as an adviser to Chris Young, the president of baseball operations, after his time in Miami, creating some speculation that he could be the manager-in-waiting there, with Bruce Bochy departing after an 81-81 season.
Craig Albernaz, Guardians associate manager
A reported finalist for managerial openings with the Marlins and Chicago White Sox last year, the 42-year-old Albernaz has spent the past two seasons on the Cleveland staff as a bench coach/associate manager. Before that, he was the Giants bullpen coach for three years.