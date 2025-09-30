Twins

Who could be the next manager of the Twins?

After firing Rocco Baldelli on Monday, the search for a new manager could include a Twins Hall of Famer, former Twins hitting coach, and a recently named Manager of the Year.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 30, 2025 at 11:00AM
Torii Hunter acknowledges applause after receiving the Kirby Puckett Award for Twins Alumni Community Service at the team's Diamond Awards in January. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Twins, one of six teams with a managerial vacancy after firing Rocco Baldelli on Monday, are now in a search for the 15th manager in team history.

Baldelli, who completed seven seasons leading the Twins, maintained a strong partnership with the front office throughout his tenure, and he was seemingly the ideal fit for team president Derek Falvey’s vision of the organization.

Falvey and General Manager Jeremy Zoll will share what type of manager they are seeking during a news conference Tuesday, but here are nine candidates to keep an eye on:

Brandon Hyde was AL Manager of the Year in 2023 with the Orioles, but he was fired earlier this season. (Terrance Williams)

Brandon Hyde, former Orioles manager

The 2023 American League Manager of the Year guided Baltimore to a division title that season and another playoff berth in 2024 before he was fired in May. In seven-plus seasons, he guided a young Orioles roster to a 421-492 record (.461 win percentage).

Hyde, 51, was a finalist during the Twins’ last managerial search before they picked Baldelli. Before Baltimore, he spent six years on the Chicago Cubs coaching staff under managers Rick Renteria and Joe Maddon.

Skip Schumaker managed the Marlins to the playoffs in 2023 but was out a year later. (Gene J. Puskar)

Skip Schumaker, Rangers senior adviser

Following an 11-year big-league career, mostly with the St. Louis Cardinals, Schumaker managed the Miami Marlins for two seasons. He helped the Marlins to a playoff appearance in 2023, receiving the National League Manager of the Year award, and he didn’t return after there were changes to baseball operations leadership and a 98-loss 2024 season.

Schumaker, 45, joined the Rangers as an adviser to Chris Young, the president of baseball operations, after his time in Miami, creating some speculation that he could be the manager-in-waiting there, with Bruce Bochy departing after an 81-81 season.

Craig Albernaz has been the bench coach for Guardians manager Stephen Vogt the past two seasons. (PME)

Craig Albernaz, Guardians associate manager

A reported finalist for managerial openings with the Marlins and Chicago White Sox last year, the 42-year-old Albernaz has spent the past two seasons on the Cleveland staff as a bench coach/associate manager. Before that, he was the Giants bullpen coach for three years.

Albernaz managed two seasons in the minor leagues when he was a part of the Tampa Bay Rays player development staff.

Former Twins coach Derek Shelton, a close friend of Rocco Baldelli's, was fired as Pirates manager earlier this year. (Keith Srakocic/The Associated Press)

Derek Shelton, former Pirates manager

A Twins bench coach for two seasons, from 2018-19, before he spent five-plus seasons managing the Pittsburgh Pirates. With one of the lowest-funded teams in the league, he had a 306-440 record (.410) in Pittsburgh and zero postseason appearances.

Shelton, 55, was a longtime hitting coach for Cleveland and Tampa Bay prior to his stint with the Twins, and he maintains a close friendship with Baldelli.

Torii Hunter speaks with Mike Trout before the Angels 2024 home opener. Hunter has been an Angels special assistant the past two seasons. (Alex Gallardo)

Torii Hunter, Angels special assistant

The Twins Hall of Famer, a five-time All-Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner, has expressed interest in managing. Hunter, 50, was a popular player inside and outside the clubhouse, and he’s worked as a special assistant in the Los Angeles Angels front office for the last two years.

Hunter, who works with Twins third baseman Royce Lewis during the offseason, interviewed to be the Angels manager in 2023.

David Bell had one playoff appearance in six seasons as Reds manager. (Steve Nesius/The Associated Press)

David Bell, Blue Jays assistant general manager

In six seasons as manager of the Cincinnati Reds, Bell had a 409-456 record .473) with primarily a young roster. A player-friendly manager who played 12 seasons in the majors, the 53-year-old Bell oversaw the Reds to a playoff berth in 2020, a 100-loss rebuilding season in 2022 and a surprising 82-win season in 2023.

Bell, now an assistant general manager for the Toronto Blue Jays, spent a year as the San Francisco Giants farm director. Bell’s late brother, Mike, served as the Twins bench coach in 2020.

Former Twins hitting coach James Rowson is now the hitting coach for a Yankees team that led the majors this year with 274 home runs and 849 runs scored. (Max Goodman)

James Rowson, Yankees hitting coach

After three years as the Twins hitting coach, which included the 2019 Bomba Squad, Rowson spent three seasons as a bench coach for the Marlins under manager Don Mattingly. He was Detroit’s hitting coach in 2023, and he has been with the New York Yankees for the past two years.

The 49-year-old Rowson doesn’t have managerial experience, but he was reportedly a finalist for Boston Red Sox manager in 2020.

David Ross was a popular figure for the Cubs, but they showed him the door as manager when they went after Craig Counsell. (Craig Lassig)

David Ross, former Cubs manager

After a 15-year playing career as a backup catcher, Ross was fired by the Cubs following the 2023 season when Chicago wanted to hire Craig Counsell. Ross had a 262-284 record (.480) and one postseason appearance in four seasons guiding the Cubs in their transitional stage from the core of the 2016 World Championship team to the current group.

Ross, 48, has been out of baseball for the past two seasons.

Tigers bench coach George Lombard is the father of one of the top prospects in the game, Yankees infielder George Lombard Jr. (Paul Sancya)

George Lombard, Tigers bench coach

A candidate for the White Sox managerial opening last year, Lombard is in his fifth season as Detroit bench coach. He played parts of six seasons in the majors and his son, George Lombard Jr., is a top prospect for the Yankees.

Before working in Detroit, Lombard was the Los Angeles Dodgers first-base coach for five years. Lombard, 50, has also worked on player development staffs for the Red Sox and Atlanta Braves.

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

See Moreicon

