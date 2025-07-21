Twins-Dodgers series preview: Pitching matchups, injury report, radio-TV information

Ohtani has pitched nine innings — with 10 strikeouts — in five appearances after not pitching in 2024 because of a torn UCL. He is hitting .275 with 34 home runs and 65 RBI and a .990 OPS. Ohtani is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in three career starts (while with the Los Angeles Angels) against the Twins. His victory came at Target Field on Sept. 23, 2022, when he allowed two runs in five innings in the Angels’ 4-2 victory. Against the Twins, he has struck out 27 in 17⅓ innings.