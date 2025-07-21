Twins

Twins-Dodgers series preview: Pitching matchups, injury report, radio-TV information

The defending World Series champions have lost 10 of their past 12 games but still lead the National League West.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 21, 2025 at 1:00PM
Shohei Ohtani has 34 home runs and is the starting pitcher for the Dodgers tonight. (Aaron Gash/The Associated Press)

Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers

THREE-GAME SERIES AT DODGER STADIUM

All games on Twins.TV, 830 AM and 102.9 FM

Monday, 9:10 p.m.: RHP David Festa (3-3, 5.25 ERA) vs. RHP Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 1.00)

Tuesday, 9:10 p.m.: RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4, 3.95) vs. RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-7, 2.59)

Wednesday, 3:10 p.m.: RHP Chris Paddack (3-9, 5.14) vs. RHP Tyler Glasnow (1-1, 3.10)

TWINS UPDATE

The Twins (48-51) finish a six-game road trip with their first visit to Dodger Stadium since May 2023. The Twins went 1-2 in that series and are 2-9 at Dodgers Stadium in the regular season. ... They are in a stretch of 15 consecutive games against NL teams and are 14-19 against NL teams this season.

3B Royce Lewis hit two home runs Sunday for the first multiple-home run game of his career in the regular season and first home runs since June 13. He is hitting .299 (23-for-77) since June 1. ... SS Carlos Correa is hitting .337 (29-for-86) in 24 games since June 19. He has raised his batting average to a season-high .267.

UTIL Mickey Gasper, who was with the Twins for the first month of the season, has joined the team in case C Ryan Jeffers has to go on paternity leave.

2B Luke Keaschall (right forearm fracture) and RHP Bailey Ober (left hip impingement) are on rehab assignments with the Class AAA St. Paul Saints. ... RHP Pablo López (right teres major strain) is out.

The Twins open a six-game homestand Friday with a three-game series against Washington, followed by three games with Boston.

LOS ANGELES UPDATE

The NL West-leading Dodgers (58-42) conclude a six-game homestand against the Twins after being swept by Milwaukee. The Dodgers’ 6-5 loss to Milwaukee on Sunday was their 10th in the past 12 games. They are 5-10 this month and have lost six consecutive home games. They are 16-11 against AL teams, including 10-2 against AL Central teams.

Ohtani has pitched nine innings — with 10 strikeouts — in five appearances after not pitching in 2024 because of a torn UCL. He is hitting .275 with 34 home runs and 65 RBI and a .990 OPS. Ohtani is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in three career starts (while with the Los Angeles Angels) against the Twins. His victory came at Target Field on Sept. 23, 2022, when he allowed two runs in five innings in the Angels’ 4-2 victory. Against the Twins, he has struck out 27 in 17⅓ innings.

1B Freddie Freeman left Sunday’s game in the sixth inning with a left wrist contusion after being hit by a pitch. ... LHP Blake Snell (left shoulder inflammation), sidelined since April 3, and RHP Blake Treinen (right forearm sprain), sidelined since April 19, are on rehab assignments and could be activated this week.

3B Max Muncy (left knee bone bruise) has resumed baseball activity and could begin a rehab assignment this week. ... RHP Roki Sasaki (right shoulder impingement) and RHP Michael Kopech (right knee surgery) are out.

