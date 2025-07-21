Twins-Dodgers series preview: Pitching matchups, injury report, radio-TV information

Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers
THREE-GAME SERIES AT DODGER STADIUM
All games on Twins.TV, 830 AM and 102.9 FM
Monday, 9:10 p.m.: RHP David Festa (3-3, 5.25 ERA) vs. RHP Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 1.00)
Tuesday, 9:10 p.m.: RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4, 3.95) vs. RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8-7, 2.59)
Wednesday, 3:10 p.m.: RHP Chris Paddack (3-9, 5.14) vs. RHP Tyler Glasnow (1-1, 3.10)
TWINS UPDATE
The Twins (48-51) finish a six-game road trip with their first visit to Dodger Stadium since May 2023. The Twins went 1-2 in that series and are 2-9 at Dodgers Stadium in the regular season. ... They are in a stretch of 15 consecutive games against NL teams and are 14-19 against NL teams this season.
3B Royce Lewis hit two home runs Sunday for the first multiple-home run game of his career in the regular season and first home runs since June 13. He is hitting .299 (23-for-77) since June 1. ... SS Carlos Correa is hitting .337 (29-for-86) in 24 games since June 19. He has raised his batting average to a season-high .267.