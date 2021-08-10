The White Sox showed why they are 19 games ahead of the Twins in the American League Central on Monday night, roaring to an 11-1 victory against the home team's patchwork pitching staff.

The Twins starter and loser on Monday, "opener" Beau Burrows, was sent down to St. Paul before Tuesday's game (7:10 p.m., BSN) and righthander Nick Vincent was called up. Vincent, signed to a minor league deal on June 22, has a 4.26 ERA in 19 innings for the Saints, with six saves in 14 games.

Vincent, 35, is a nine-year major league veteran; in 405 games he is 22-23 with a 3.38 ERA. He'll wear No. 58 tonight. To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, Alex Kirilloff (wrist surgery) was moved to the 60-day injured list.

After Lucas Giolito picked up the victory Monday, former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel (7-5, 4.44 ERA) will take the mound for the Sox. Griffin Jax (2-1, 5.63) pitches for the last-place Twins.

Chicago pitchers lead the American League in strikeouts this season. The White Sox are off to their best 113-game start since 2006 (also 67-46) and are looking to move 22 games over .500 for the first time since Sept. 9, 2006.

Josh Donaldson (hamstring) is back in the Twins lineup tonight as the DH.

WHITE SOX LINEUP

Tim Anderson, SS

Adam Engel, RF

Jose Abreu, 1B

Eloy Jimenez, DH

Yoan Moncada, 3B

Andrew Vaughn, LF

Luis Robert, CF

Cesar Hernandez, 2B

Seby Zavala, C

TWINS LINEUP

Rob Refsnyder, CF

Brent Rooker, LF

Josh Donaldson, DH

Mitch Garver, C

Luis Arraez, 2B

Miguel Sano, 1B

Willians Astudillo, 3B

Max Kepler, RF

Andrelton Simmons, SS