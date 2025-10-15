Home Gazing

Famous Tulip House of south Minneapolis hits the market for $650K, sans tulips

The duplex near Lake of the Isles was originally a single-family home built in 1904.

By Jim Buchta

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 15, 2025 at 6:50PM
The owner of a three-story, Victorian-style duplex in south Minneapolis planted thousands of tulips every year, making it a whimsical, springtime destination for color-lovers. That iconic house, minus the tulips, hit the market for $650,000. (Spacecrafting)

Every spring, throngs of admirers rolled and strolled past tens of thousands of technicolor tulips that lit the boulevard and yard of Lisa Stortz’s south Minneapolis duplex.

Bursting with curb appeal, the home became known as the Tulip House, a springtime destination for those who knew about it. And this week, it has hit the market for $650,000, tulips not included.

“The spring blooms around the house were a feast for the eyes,” said Lindsey Ronning, the listing agent. “The house even has its own Google page.”

Ronning said after Stortz passed away this summer, the bulbs were removed — as they were annually — and won’t be part of the sale.

“It’s still an iconic property,” Ronning said.

James A. Fagan originally designed the then-single-family house in the late Victorian cottage style in 1904. In 1920, it converted into a duplex, including a two-bedroom apartment on the main floor with about 1,100 square feet. There are a gas fireplace and enclosed front porch as well as a primary bedroom that opens to the gated and private back patio, where there’s a hot tub.

The upper apartment has more than 1,700 square feet of living space on two levels, including three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a deck.

Ronning said while the house has undergone some remodeling, it’s retained much of its old-house charm. That includes hardwood floors and original millwork.

“It’s filled with sunshine and well cared for. And it’s very charming,” she said. “It hasn’t been stripped of its character, even with its updates.”

The house, at 2444 Humboldt Av. S. in the Isles-Dean neighborhood of Minneapolis, is about three blocks from Lake of the Isles. Ronning said it’s a highly walkable neighborhood with several shops, restaurants and grocery stores nearby. Stortz hosted Thursday happy hours, even in the winter, at the duplex.

So far this year, there have been 36 home sales in the East Isles neighborhood, according to data from the St. Paul Area Association of Realtors. The median price of those sales was $356,250, with houses selling for $260 per square foot. And on average, those houses took 133 days to sell.

Though the tulip bulbs won’t transfer to the next owner, a bit of charming kitsch will remain: a Little Free Library that’s an exact, but mini, replica of the Tulip House.

“That stays with the property,” Ronning said. “I have no idea who made it, but it’s very, very accurate.”

Jim Buchta

Reporter

Jim Buchta has covered real estate for the Star Tribune for several years. He also has covered energy, small business, consumer affairs and travel.

