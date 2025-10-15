Famous Tulip House of south Minneapolis hits the market for $650K, sans tulips

Every spring, throngs of admirers rolled and strolled past tens of thousands of technicolor tulips that lit the boulevard and yard of Lisa Stortz’s south Minneapolis duplex.
Bursting with curb appeal, the home became known as the Tulip House, a springtime destination for those who knew about it. And this week, it has hit the market for $650,000, tulips not included.
“The spring blooms around the house were a feast for the eyes,” said Lindsey Ronning, the listing agent. “The house even has its own Google page.”
Ronning said after Stortz passed away this summer, the bulbs were removed — as they were annually — and won’t be part of the sale.
“It’s still an iconic property,” Ronning said.
James A. Fagan originally designed the then-single-family house in the late Victorian cottage style in 1904. In 1920, it converted into a duplex, including a two-bedroom apartment on the main floor with about 1,100 square feet. There are a gas fireplace and enclosed front porch as well as a primary bedroom that opens to the gated and private back patio, where there’s a hot tub.
The upper apartment has more than 1,700 square feet of living space on two levels, including three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a deck.
Ronning said while the house has undergone some remodeling, it’s retained much of its old-house charm. That includes hardwood floors and original millwork.