Lumber titan’s midcentury Minneapolis home listed at $1.595 million

James E. Stewart — the son of George Stewart, founder of Stewart Lumber (now Shaw/Stewart Lumber Co.) — built several notable homes during his lifetime.
That includes a 1961 midcentury gem, located next to Bde Maka Ska and the Minikahda Country Club, built with his first wife, Estelle B. “Brownie” Stewart.
At the time, the couple was living next door in another house they’d built. But they wanted something more modern for the property and hired Newton E. Griffith, a rising midcentury architect, to design the house.
Now that home is on the market for $1.595 million.
Griffith began his career with the nationally regarded firm Thorshov & Cerny before forming Peterson, Clark & Griffith with two colleagues in 1960. Advertising executive Ray Mithun’s California-style Lake Minnetonka house was one of the firm’s early commissions, and Griffith’s own house was one of Architectural Record magazine’s best homes of the year in 1962.
The Stewart house has many hallmarks of midcentury architecture: vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, large windows, a stone fireplace wall and an open floor plan. But it also reflects the owner, who knew a thing or two about wood.
Most rooms in the 5,000-square-foot, one-story walkout feature a wood ceiling, wall paneling or both. And there are several distinctive species in the home, including pecky cypress in the primary bedroom, a wood often described as a work of art because of its pattern of burrows or “pecks.” There’s also tight-grained shagbark hickory in the great room and lower-level bedrooms.
The home has a huge kitchen that’s ideal for entertaining and large catered parties, which one would imagine the Stewarts made good use of before their 1967 divorce.