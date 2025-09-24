Ex-Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks selling ‘cherished’ downtown Minneapolis condo

Eric Kendricks, a former linebacker and fan favorite on the Minnesota Vikings, hasn’t worn the purple and gold in two years, but he’s just now letting go of one of his last physical ties to the state.
He’s selling his nearly 2,000-square-foot riverfront condo in downtown Minneapolis, listing it for $1.1 million last week. That’s slightly more than he paid for it in 2019.
He’s doing so begrudgingly.
“A huge part of me doesn’t want to sell it,” he said in an email.
The Vikings released Kendricks in March 2023 to free up salary cap space after he spent eight seasons with the team. The 2015 second-round pick out of UCLA finished seven seasons as the Vikings’ leading tackler and was an All-Pro selection and Pro Bowl nod in 2019.
Kendricks was also a leader off the field, as the Vikings’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2020. That same year, he also won the Star Tribune’s Sportsperson of the Year for his social justice activism and community work.
For Kendricks, the timing of selling the loft — which is less than a half-mile from the Vikings’ home field, U.S. Bank Stadium ― was mostly personal. Since retiring from football after last season, he’s had a baby and is putting down roots near family in California (he’s a Fresno native). The 33-year-old had rented the condo out since he parted ways with the Vikings but says it’s time to offload the long-distance responsibility.
The home is in the Whitney Lofts, a brick-and-timber building at the corner of Portland Avenue and West River Parkway in the Mill District. The neighborhood stretches along the downtown side of the Mississippi River.