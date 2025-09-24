Ex-Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks selling ‘cherished’ downtown Minneapolis condo

For Kendricks, the timing of selling the loft — which is less than a half-mile from the Vikings’ home field, U.S. Bank Stadium ― was mostly personal. Since retiring from football after last season, he’s had a baby and is putting down roots near family in California (he’s a Fresno native). The 33-year-old had rented the condo out since he parted ways with the Vikings but says it’s time to offload the long-distance responsibility.