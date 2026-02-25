Opinion | With ‘pirates’ comment, Trump again punches down on Somali Minnesotans

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
On Tuesday night in his State of the Union address, President Donald Trump referred to the Minnesota Somali community as “pirates” and claimed they had stolen $19 billion from taxpayers. That figure does not match the cases charged in Minnesota. It is not supported by the public record. It was false.
But the damage of repeating it is real. Viral videos of this smear against an entire community are circulating stripped of context, amplifying suspicion rather than facts. Political rhetoric has escalated into a digital pile-on against the Somali American community.
As a Minnesotan, I am incensed that our state was held up before the nation in that way. Minnesota is not a punch line. And the Somali community is not a caricature. It is an integral part of this state, contributing to its economy, its civic life, its small businesses, its schools and its neighborhoods.
Fraud is indefensible. Stealing from programs meant to feed children or provide health care is repugnant. Every dollar stolen in any scam must be recovered. Every individual who broke the law should face the full weight of the justice system.
But there is a profound difference between prosecuting individuals and weaponizing their crimes to brand an entire community as criminal.
When we examine the actual numbers, the smear collapses under its own weight.