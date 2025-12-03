Trump plan would shift billions in homeless funds from housing to requiring work and treatment

Kevin Grosbusch has a good idea where he’d be if it not for the supportive housing he receives at Catholic Charities’ Endeavors Residence in Minneapolis.
“Truth be told, I would probably be behind a dumpster behind Denny’s restaurant,” he said.
But Grosbusch and thousands of others may soon lose the services that keep them housed.
Officials in the Trump administration have announced plans to radically remake federal programs addressing homelessness. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) plans to slash funding for supportive housing and divert billions to short-term programs requiring homeless people to work and receive treatment for mental health and addiction before getting housing. Money would also be boosted to demolish homeless camps.
HUD officials did not respond to a request for comment.
But in a Nov. 21 post about the funding changes on the HUD webpage, Secretary Scott Turner said the agency’s move to award about $3.9 billion in competitive grant funding will restore accountability and promote self-reliance.
Calling $12 billion awarded during the Biden administration a “self-sustaining slush fund” that failed to reduce homelessness, Turner said the shift ”represents the most significant policy reforms and changes in the program’s history.“
He added: “Our philosophy for addressing the homelessness crisis will now define success not by dollars spent or housing units filled, but by how many people achieve long-term self-sufficiency and recovery.”