Minnesota’s housing system faces new threat as demand for shelter and meals grows

By late morning at Catholic Charities’ Dorothy Day Place campus, the line for lunch was already spilling into the lobby — older adults leaning on walkers, workers on their break and people who slept on thin mats the night before. Others came simply because groceries have become too expensive to stretch through the week.
Lunch has always been a lifeline. But staff say it has rarely looked like this.
Dorothy Day is serving about 100 more people per day compared to earlier this year — a surge that began even before the federal shutdown, the sudden pause in food assistance payments and the requirement for some Minnesotans to reapply for benefits.
“We’ve been at about 360 people per meal,” Catholic Charities Twin Cities CEO Jamie Verbrugge said. “The economy is stretching people in every direction.”
That pressure is mounting just as a new threat emerges: a federal shift in homelessness policy that could jeopardize Minnesota’s permanent supportive housing system, the backbone keeping thousands of people off the streets.
Strained safety net
Inside the cafeteria, people carried trays of black beans, potatoes and chips to round tables. Some had slept in the emergency shelter; others live in the neighborhood and rely on the free meal to offset rent or medication costs. A growing number are older adults entering homelessness for the first time.
Verbrugge said pandemic-era demand never truly receded — and the recent disruptions have been especially destabilizing for people already living on the margins.
“A government shutdown might be an inconvenience for many of us,” he said. “But for the people we serve, when checks are delayed for any reason, they’re at risk of not eating or losing their housing.”