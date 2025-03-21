Dakota County had plans for its own homeless shelter. More than a year later, what happened?

A year and a half after Dakota County paused plans for a permanent homeless shelter amid fierce backlash, Minnesota’s third most populous county still lacks such a facility, concerning some service providers who say the area desperately needs more shelter beds.
The county has partnerships with three hotels that offer temporary rooms to adults and families experiencing homelessness, said Madeline Kastler, Dakota County’s deputy director of housing and community resources. But Kastler said that approach, which took hold in several suburbs during the COVID-19 pandemic, wasn’t meant to be long-term.
It’s one of a smattering of methods suburbs have leaned on to tackle homelessness, which reached a record high across the country in 2023. Plans are underway in Washington County to build a permanent emergency housing facility, but Dakota County’s efforts to open a similar space have stalled.
Dakota County Commissioner Joe Atkins said county officials are exploring other options to shelter people experiencing homelessness following the decision to pause the shelter plans. Atkins added the county is proceeding with caution amid concerns that state and federal funding to municipalities could dry up.
“We’re being extra careful,” he said.
Such a facility seemed imminent in September 2023. That month, most county commissioners coalesced around an idea to buy a Norwood Inn & Suites in Eagan and convert it into a 55-room housing facility, pledging to apply for a state grant that would defray the costs of the $24 million project.
But after residents sounded alarms about the short window for public comment and claimed the shelter would dent traffic to businesses and endanger children, commissioners reversed course.
Since then, the county has kept up the hotel approach, with about 30 people staying in rooms at any given time, Kastler said, in addition to partnering with community providers, mental health groups and a street outreach team to tackle homelessness.