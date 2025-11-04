Rash: Trump’s ‘alarming’ and ‘incoherent’ stand on nuclear testing

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Twice last week, in international and domestic affairs, President Donald Trump called for the nuclear option.
Regarding U.S. politics, he used the euphemism in calling for the Senate to jettison the filibuster in order to end the government shutdown. “It is now time,” the president posted on Truth Social, “for the Republicans to play their ‘TRUMP CARD,’ and go for what is called the Nuclear Option – Get rid of the Filibuster and get rid of it, NOW!”
Regarding geopolitics, the president’s proverbial nuclear option involved resuming detonation tests of nuclear weapons, which this country hasn’t conducted since 1992.
“Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons,” he wrote, again on Truth Social.
The startling statement was “incredibly unclear and it could mean a whole range of things,” University of Minnesota associate professor of political science Mark Bell said, explaining that it could signal no shift, or a huge shift, in policy.
Bell, expert on nuclear-weapons issues, said that tests of delivery systems or other components would be routine. But detonation would be a figurative (if not literal) seismic shift, couldn’t be done immediately, and would be conducted by the Department of Energy, not Defense (as the administration’s “Department of War” is still officially called).