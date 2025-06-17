The famed New York-based experimental theater troupe Wooster Group heads to the Walker Art Center in February, highlighting its 2025-26 performing arts season. The roster also encompasses commissions and premieres, and the legendary Trisha Brown Dance Company performing works by Brown and Merce Cunningham.
“The biggest thing of the whole season, if it’s not the Trisha Brown-Cunningham tour, is the Wooster Group coming back to the Walker with a Richard Foreman piece,” said Philip Bither, senior performing arts curator at the Walker. The company, he contended, has informed three generations of theater makers and visual artists.
Wooster’s performance of “Symphony of Rats” on Feb. 28, 2026, makes for a rare engagement outside of New York City. The Walker last hosted the group in 2000 at the former Guthrie Lab space. The museum is building trusses to hold lighting, sound and projection equipment throughout the auditorium for the show.
“The sound design is so elaborate and sophisticated that literally every seat in the house has its own unique sonic experience,” Bither said.
The season crosses over to other departments beyond performing arts as well. “We’re uniquely set up to support these blurred lines between artistic disciplines,” Bither said.
The Walker and Northrop’s co-present “Dancing with Bob: Rauschenberg, Brown, and Cunningham Onstage” on Nov. 11, featuring Brown’s “Set and Reset” and Cunningham’s “Travelogue.” Set designs for both are by artist Robert Rauschenberg, and pair with an exhibition called “Trisha Brown and Robert Rauschenberg: Glacial Decoy” opening later this month.
Rosy Simas (Seneca Nation of Indians, Heron clan) presents a new work, “A:gajë:gwah dësa’nigöëwë:nye:’ (i hope it will stir your mind),” in both gallery form beginning in February and as a performance in May, 2026.
Crossing over to the moving image department, composer/bassist Mali Obomsawin (Odanak First Nation) and her trio perform a live score accompanying the Oscar-nominated film “Sugarcane” at Walker Cinema on April 16, as part of a two-night engagement that also features Obomsawin performing with her free-jazz sextet at Minneapolis’ Icehouse on April 18.