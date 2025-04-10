Northrop’s 2025-26 season salutes Martha Graham, Joffrey Ballet and Declaration of Independence

On Feb. 7, 2026, Martha Graham Dance Company not only celebrates its own 100-year anniversary but also the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. The program is “really examining all of the different ways to be an American,” Brogdon said. The company will perform one of Graham’s signature works, “Appalachian Spring,” with music by Aaron Copland, and will show a new piece by Jamar Roberts, a former resident choreographer for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Roberts set “We the People” to music by banjo player and singer-songwriter Rhiannon Giddens. A new work by choreographer Hope Boykin also is on the program.