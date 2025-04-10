Northrop’s 2025-26 season salutes Martha Graham, Joffrey Ballet and Declaration of Independence

A sense of history permeates Northrop’s 2025-26 performing arts season, even as the venue sets its eyes on the future.
The new roster marks important milestones — 100 years of the Martha Graham Dance Company, 70th anniversary of Joffrey Ballet and the 250th of the Declaration of Independence. But that’s not all. The season also ushers in a U.S. premiere and a world premiere of dance works, both of which were part of the Northrop Centennial Commission initiative, and world premieres of two compositions by B.E. Boykin, in a partnership with VocalEssence.
Kristen Brogdon, Northrop’s director of programing, said she doesn’t generally begin with a theme as she puts together a season, but it emerged for the upcoming one as her team began working with the artists. One is looking at the past.
“This is our history,” she said.
With the numerous companies and artists in the program celebrating big anniversaries, it made Brogdon think about Northrop’s own long dance history. She also was struck by Northrop’s commitment to new works. “I think we’re helping to create that future with commissions,” she said.
Northrop kicks things off Sept. 18 and 19 with the U.S. premiere of “A a | a B : B E N D,” choreographed by Aszure Barton with original music by trumpeter and composer Ambrose Akinmusire. The Northrop Centennial commission had its world premiere in Hamburg in 2023, and now it comes to Northrop in a partnership with the Walker Art Center. The piece is “very dark and moody,” Brogdon said.
On Oct. 4, guitarist Alvaro Bermudez teams up with Northrop’s resident organist Greg Zelek for an evening of Parisian jazz.
St. Paul’s TU Dance shares a bill with choreographer Ronald K. Brown’s company Evidence on Oct. 30. Dancers from both companies will perform “Where the Light Shines Through,” a Brown work that TU commissioned in 2017, plus two additional works performed by Evidence, including “Percussion Bitter Sweet: Tender Warriors” with music by Max Roach.