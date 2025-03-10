Guthrie to reopen its third stage and produce a new Pulitzer play for 2025-26 season

After a year of contraction because of fiscal woes, the Guthrie also is upping its number of mainstage shows by one, to nine. The roster includes Eboni Booth’s 2024 Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Primary Trust,” about a laid-off worker and tiki bar habitué coming out of his shell, and “Come From Away,” the musical about hospitality and resilience as a Canadian town rallied to host U.S.-bound airline passengers diverted on Sept. 11.