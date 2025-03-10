It’s almost like the Guthrie Theater is breathing again after holding its breath because of the pandemic and budget woes.
Guthrie to reopen its third stage and produce a new Pulitzer play for 2025-26 season
The upcoming roster includes adaptations of classics like “A Doll’s House,” “Little Women” and “Private Lives,” plus the musical “Come From Away.”
For the first time in five years, Minnesota’s largest theater will produce a work in its Dowling Studio, activating its ninth-floor third stage that has been dark for professional shows since the coronavirus shutdown.
In September, patrons can take in the world premiere of George Abud’s “The Ruins: A Play Through Music,” a two-hander about young musicians reflecting on their lives as they confront imminent mortality.
The reactivation of the Dowling, even if it’s just for one play, is one of the headlines coming out of the theater’s 2025-26 lineup.
After a year of contraction because of fiscal woes, the Guthrie also is upping its number of mainstage shows by one, to nine. The roster includes Eboni Booth’s 2024 Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Primary Trust,” about a laid-off worker and tiki bar habitué coming out of his shell, and “Come From Away,” the musical about hospitality and resilience as a Canadian town rallied to host U.S.-bound airline passengers diverted on Sept. 11.
The upcoming season also includes Amy Herzog’s new version of Henrik Ibsen’s “A Doll’s House,” William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” Noël Coward’s comedy “Private Lives” and Lauren Gunderson’s adaptation of “Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women.”
“Every year, we’re looking for a mix of classic and contemporary plays,” said artistic director Joseph Haj, adding that this year’s lineup offers a diverse mix that will satisfy the playhouse’s many constituencies and stakeholders even as he hopes to attract new fans.
The season kicks off with “Doll’s House,” Ibsen’s groundbreaking work about women breaking free of patriarchal strictures. Herzog’s Tony-nominated adaptation condenses the story and gives the female lead more agency. Tracy Brigden, who staged “Dial M for Murder” at the Guthrie, directs (Sept. 13-Oct. 12).
Abud, the author of “Ruins,” is an actor and musician who performed in Carson Kreitzer’s Broadway debut “Lempicka.” “Ruins” will be directed by Osh Ashruf, founder and president of Broadway For All (Sept. 19-Oct. 12).
“Primary Trust,” which premiered Off-Broadway in 2023, has quickly become one of the country’s most produced works. The Guthrie has tapped Marshall Jones III to direct (Oct. 11-Nov. 16).
The company will stage its 51st production of “A Christmas Carol,” adapted by Lavina Jadhwani and directed again by Addie Gorlin-Han based on Haj’s original staging (Nov. 8-Dec. 28).
Haj also will direct “Somewhere,” a play by Tony-winner Matthew Lopez (“The Inheritance”) that riffs on “West Side Story.” Haj teams again with “West Side Story” choreographer Maija Garcia, who will direct the movement in the drama (Dec. 13-Feb. 1, 2026.)
A director has not yet been named for “Macbeth,” which will run Jan. 31–March 22, 2026, on the Wurtele Thrust.
Chicago-based Kimberly Senior, who directed a beautiful production of “Art” at the Guthrie in December 2023, returns to stage Anthony Shaffer’s 1970 suspense thriller “Sleuth” (March 7–May 10, 2026).
New York director Jackson Gay stages “Little Women,” which has surprised Haj because of its power. “True confession: I’d never read ‘Little Women,’ and I read the script and just found myself so moved and thrilled,” Haj said. “I’m in love with that adaptation” (April 18–June 21, 2026).
And “Come From Away,” the first musical produced in the McGuire since “Roman Holiday” in 2012, is proving to be a popular title in Minnesota. A heart-filled version recently closed its second Broadway tour engagement at St. Paul’s Ordway Center; the musical also played at Minneapolis' Orpheum Theatre in January 2022.
Kent Gash, who did “Guys and Dolls,” takes the reins of Guthrie’s locally-produced staging (June 6–Aug. 9, 2026).
The Guthrie has not announced a director for its revival of “Private Lives,” the 1930 Coward comedy that closes the season (July 18-Aug. 23, 2026).
Season ticket packages, $86-$632, are on sale. 612-225-6238 or 1-877-997-3276 or at guthrietheater.org/subscribe.
The upcoming roster includes adaptations of classics like “A Doll’s House,” “Little Women” and “Private Lives,” plus the musical “Come From Away.”