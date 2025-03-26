High-wattage London show is part of Ordway’s 2025-26 season

Voices will be raised to the heavens at the Ordway Center come Christmastime.
A revival of “Sister Act” will arrive straight from London, where it has received strong reviews on the West End, to anchor the St. Paul venue’s upcoming season, the company announced Wednesday.
The seven-show lineup nearly doubles the average number of Broadway musicals the Ordway has produced over the past few years and includes the fourth engagement of the ever-popular “Six,” another British import about the wives of Henry VIII that had a pre-Broadway run at the St. Paul venue in 2019.
There’s no word yet whether “Sister Act” also will go from Minnesota to Broadway.
The 2025-26 Ordway offerings include the Monty Python-based “Spamalot,” “The Addams Family” comedy, the romantic drama “The Notebook,” a musical adaptation of “Mrs. Doubtfire,” and five-time Tony winner “Kimberly Akimbo,” about a 16-year-old who looks like a septuagenarian.
“We’re having March madness in sports right now and at the Ordway, we’re building our March momentum,” president and CEO Chris Harrington said.
Harrington was referring to a series of buzzy shows that have attracted capacity audiences recently at the Ordway, including Broadway tours of “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Come From Away,” a concert version of the opera “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” headlined by composer and trumpeter Terence Blanchard, and a performance of “DRUMLine” that spilled into the Ordway’s lobby New Orleans-style.
“At a time when the world can feel topsy-turvy and divided, we welcome everyone to the Ordway with this beautiful mix of humor, hope and heart,” Harrington said.