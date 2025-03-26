High-wattage London show is part of Ordway’s 2025-26 season

“Sister Act,” about a disco diva who takes refuge in a nunnery after witnessing a mob murder, is best known for the 1992 film starring Whoopi Goldberg. Composer Alan Menken, whose “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Little Mermaid” have played the Ordway at recent holidays, crafted much of the score for the stage version, drawing on Motown and soul influences. The musical was revived in 2022 in London, where it had a successful run, and was brought back again in 2024.