Musicals ‘Treasure Island’ and ‘Wizard of Oz’ bookend CTC’s 2025-26 season

If you have wondered where the Children’s Theatre Company may be going under its new leadership, artistic director Rick Dildine has a swashbuckling answer.
For his first show in Minnesota and at the nation’s largest theater for youth, Dildine has chosen to direct the pirate musical “Treasure Island.”
The tale about a boy who goes on fantastic adventures and uses his wits to survive resonates deeply with the 9-year-old in him, Dildine said. It will be entertaining, fun and have a message for adults — step up and be mentors.
“I’m concerned about young boys in America who, when you look at the stats, are more likely to be in juvenile detention, to commit suicide and to drop out of high school,” he said.
“Island” opens CTC’s 2025-26 season.
It’s one of two shows — both musicals — being staged by Dildine. He also directs “The Wizard of Oz,” the season closer that features longtime company member Autumn Ness as the Wicked Witch of the West.
“While discovery plays a big role in our season, the four themes that we kept coming back to are mentorship, teamwork, confidence and curiosity,” Dildine said.
Music is one of the tentpoles of Dildine’s artistry, and the new CTC roster is studded with musicals or music-infused shows. Dildine also is fond of puppetry and is bringing in international acts.