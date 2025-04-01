Musicals ‘Treasure Island’ and ‘Wizard of Oz’ bookend CTC’s 2025-26 season

For the first time, CTC will present not a show per se but an all-ages interactive experience. “Forts! Build Your Own Adventure” was conceived by Julie Ritchey and first presented at Chicago’s Filament Theatre. It takes place in the flexible Cargill Stage space that has been converted into an erstwhile attic strewn with old sofas, blankets and lots of cardboard boxes. Children and adults alike get props and prompts that allow them to tap into their creativity (Feb. 13-April 5, 2026).