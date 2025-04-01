Stage & Arts

Musicals ‘Treasure Island’ and ‘Wizard of Oz’ bookend CTC’s 2025-26 season

Artistic director Rick Dildine’s music-heavy roster leans into curiosity, imagination and exploration.

By Rohan Preston

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 1, 2025 at 10:30AM
Children's Theatre Company's artistic director Rick Dildine will direct two of the seven shows in the 2025-2026 season, and they are both musicals. ] AARON LAVINSKY • Aaron.lavinsky@startribune.com (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

If you have wondered where the Children’s Theatre Company may be going under its new leadership, artistic director Rick Dildine has a swashbuckling answer.

For his first show in Minnesota and at the nation’s largest theater for youth, Dildine has chosen to direct the pirate musical “Treasure Island.”

The tale about a boy who goes on fantastic adventures and uses his wits to survive resonates deeply with the 9-year-old in him, Dildine said. It will be entertaining, fun and have a message for adults — step up and be mentors.

“I’m concerned about young boys in America who, when you look at the stats, are more likely to be in juvenile detention, to commit suicide and to drop out of high school,” he said.

“Island” opens CTC’s 2025-26 season.

It’s one of two shows — both musicals — being staged by Dildine. He also directs “The Wizard of Oz,” the season closer that features longtime company member Autumn Ness as the Wicked Witch of the West.

“While discovery plays a big role in our season, the four themes that we kept coming back to are mentorship, teamwork, confidence and curiosity,” Dildine said.

Music is one of the tentpoles of Dildine’s artistry, and the new CTC roster is studded with musicals or music-infused shows. Dildine also is fond of puppetry and is bringing in international acts.

After opening with “Island,” which runs Sept. 9-Oct. 19, CTC will present the U.S. premiere of Roald Dahl’s ”The Enormous Crocodile.” The musical, about a ravenous reptile that wants to eat some lost children, is a British import from the Leeds Playhouse. “Crocodile” is told with oversized puppets (Oct. 1-Nov. 23).

CTC company member Dean Holt will again direct and act in “Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at the holidays. Holt, who acted in the show for decades, was tapped by retired artistic director Peter Brosius last year to stage the show. He has, in turn, selected educator and Flying Foot Forum alum Karla Grotting to take over choreographic duties (Nov. 4-Jan. 4, 2026).

“Go, Dog. Go! • Ve Perro ¡Ve!,” a bilingual show, is staged by California-based educator and director Juliette Carrillo. It’s adapted by Allison Gregory and Steven Dietz from P.D. Eastman’s classic picture book. (Jan. 20-Feb. 22, 2026).

For the first time, CTC will present not a show per se but an all-ages interactive experience. “Forts! Build Your Own Adventure” was conceived by Julie Ritchey and first presented at Chicago’s Filament Theatre. It takes place in the flexible Cargill Stage space that has been converted into an erstwhile attic strewn with old sofas, blankets and lots of cardboard boxes. Children and adults alike get props and prompts that allow them to tap into their creativity (Feb. 13-April 5, 2026).

Puppets also feature in “Dinosaur World Live,” Derek Bond’s Olivier Award-winning introduction to the world of T-rexes and triceratops that’s also a British import (March 3-April 5, 2026).

And for “Oz,” Dildine’s creative team includes longtime colleague and collaborator Christopher Windom, a Broadway performer (“Fosse,” “Damn Yankees”) who also choreographed the Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” (April 21-June 14, 2026).

Season ticket packages, at $150-$257, are on sale. Individual show tickets go on sale at later dates. Childrenstheatre.org or 612-874-0400.

Rohan Preston

Critic / Reporter

Rohan Preston covers theater for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

