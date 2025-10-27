Are you trick or treating wrong? Our Halloween etiquette guide

Millions of children and homeowners will soon be engaging an ancient and bizarre ritual.
Children, dressed in fantastic costumes, will besiege homeowners and demand free candy. The homeowners will typically accede to their demands.
But like any complex social compact, there can be a right and a wrong way of doing it, an unspoken code of conduct.
To make sure you’re doing Halloween trick or treating right, we consulted with an etiquette expert on the dos and don’ts of our annual candy redistribution holiday.
Nicki Black is an etiquette enthusiast who has trained at the Protocol School of Palm Beach. She’s the owner of Polished and Beyond, a Plymouth-based company that teaches etiquette skills to adults, kids and business people, and she’s blogged about trick or treat manners.
Earlier this year, Black gave Minnesota Star Tribune readers some advice for good etiquette while attending the State Fair. Here are her tips for polite behavior at another annual event that involves stuffing our faces with unhealthy food.
Q: Why is it important to remember good manners when trick or treating?
A: Especially for small children who are incredibly excited to get out there, wearing their costumes, I think it’s easy to forget. Just some simple things that we should do when we arrive at someone’s door. You only want to go to a home that appears to be lit up and they’ve got their porch lights on and it’s decorated. If they don’t, that might be a good signal that no one’s home, they’re not giving out candy.