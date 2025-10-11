Minneapolis’ 20-foot-tall pencil is Vikings star Justin Jefferson for Halloween

The giant pencil is hittin’ the griddy this Halloween.
It’s dressed up as Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, donning a 4XL-sized No. 18 Vikings jersey, huge gold chains, a mouth grill, oversized shoulder pads, big white pants — and old-school tube socks with purple stripes.
Its pencil tip pokes through the helmet.
“The pencil watches kids play football over there,” said LOTI pencil co-creator John Higgins, pointing across the street. “The pencil loves the Vikings.”
But it’s not just the pencil. Higgins and his wife, Amy, are big Vikings fans.
“Justin Jefferson is not only a superstar athlete, but he’s a local hero and also a really good person,” Higgins said.
The couple struggled with whether to give the pencil gold-colored cleats like the ones Jefferson wears.
“The eraser and the barrel, that lower part [of the pencil], is kind of a signature look, so we thought — we probably don’t need a shoe,” Higgins said.