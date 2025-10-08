‘Life of a Showghoul’ lawn display goes viral with mashup of Taylor Swift, Halloween scares

Look what Taylor Swift made Miranda Soukup do.
A south Minneapolis Taylor Swift-themed Halloween display spooks and delights visitors on the front lawn of Soukup’s home near 28th Avenue S. and 46th Street E.
Soukup, a creative director, and her sister Ali celebrated the release of Swift’s new album and the film “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” with their own spooky interpretation: “Life of a Showghoul.”
“My neighborhood gets super into Halloween and skeletons, so this is the third year that I’ve done a skeleton display,” Soukup said. “Then the album dropped and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh: Life of a Showghoul.’ It came to me immediately.”
The lawn display references celebrities that Swift has had beef with ― Scooter Braun, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian ― and shoutouts to her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and the podcast he runs with his brother “New Heights,” aptly ghoulishly renamed “New Frights.”
Three cat skeletons representing Swift’s kitties, Olivia, Meredith and Benjamin, prowl on the second-floor porch.
“She’s obsessed with her cats, so we have a little catwalk up on the balcony,” Soukup said.
Prints of Swift’s album covers with skeletons instead of the singer line the steps leading up to the front door.