‘Life of a Showghoul’ lawn display goes viral with mashup of Taylor Swift, Halloween scares

The spooky display references the megastar singer’s dramas, exes and nods to her famed call-outs to fans.

By Alicia Eler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 8, 2025 at 11:00AM
Taylor Swift's new album inspired south Minneapolis homeowner Miranda Soukup. (Alicia Eler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Look what Taylor Swift made Miranda Soukup do.

A south Minneapolis Taylor Swift-themed Halloween display spooks and delights visitors on the front lawn of Soukup’s home near 28th Avenue S. and 46th Street E.

Soukup, a creative director, and her sister Ali celebrated the release of Swift’s new album and the film “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” with their own spooky interpretation: “Life of a Showghoul.”

“My neighborhood gets super into Halloween and skeletons, so this is the third year that I’ve done a skeleton display,” Soukup said. “Then the album dropped and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh: Life of a Showghoul.’ It came to me immediately.”

South Minneapolis resident Miranda Soukup turned her front lawn into a Swiftie-inspired spookfest. (Alicia Eler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The lawn display references celebrities that Swift has had beef with ― Scooter Braun, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian ― and shoutouts to her fiancé, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and the podcast he runs with his brother “New Heights,” aptly ghoulishly renamed “New Frights.”

Miranda Soukup made a tombstone homage to Kanye West and Taylor Swift's ongoing feud. (Alicia Eler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Three cat skeletons representing Swift’s kitties, Olivia, Meredith and Benjamin, prowl on the second-floor porch.

“She’s obsessed with her cats, so we have a little catwalk up on the balcony,” Soukup said.

Taylor Swift's cats roam the second-floor balcony of Miranda Soukup's south Minneapolis home. (Alicia Eler)

Prints of Swift’s album covers with skeletons instead of the singer line the steps leading up to the front door.

On a chilly Monday evening, visitors stopped to admire the display.

Swiftie Tasha Hescock first heard about the Swiftie Halloween house on Instagram. She moved to Minneapolis from Vermont three months ago.

“My favorite albums are her old ones, because that’s when I was a kid ― I listened to those,” Hescock said. “It’s funny that they redid all the album covers with the skeletons. It’s kind of clever.”

Miranda Soukup created a spooky array of Taylor Swift's albums. (Alicia Eler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Hescock saw the “ThanK you aIMee” headstone, and at first she was puzzled. Then, it clicked.

“It’s aimed at Kim Kardashian, because the ‘K’ is capitalized and the ‘IM’ is capitalized,” she said.

Neighbors and friends Sally Haag and Julie Hoecherl walked up with their three Boston terriers.

“Jasper is gonna be Travis [Kelce], and Dolly is gonna be Taylor, and then we have another dog that didn’t come,” Hoecherl said. “And this one, he’s gonna be security.”

Some fans think Swift's song "Actually Romantic" on the new album is about Kim Kardashian or Charli xcx. (Alicia Eler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“She already has a blond wig,” Haag said, pointing to Dolly.

They’d seen the house on Instagram and decided to check it out.

“I’m a teacher, so I like to connect with my students,” Hoecherl said. “I had a lot of requests today for Taylor Swift.”

They agreed that the homeowner was obviously a Taylor fan, nodding to the basket of Easter eggs on the steps. Swift often drops Easter eggs aka surprise clues/messages for fans.

Soukup said that she and her sister kept adding more detail to the lawn display as news about the album came out.

“We also dug really deep into the Blake Lively drama,” she said. “We were like ‘OK, should Blake be on one of the tombstones? Are they beefing? Are they not beefing? Should she be on a tombstone?’”

In the end, they decided Lively shouldn’t be on a tombstone.

Soukup creates a Halloween version of Travis Kelce's podcast. (Alicia Eler)

She plans to make more bracelets for visitors and might even bedazzle a spider. She’s looking for more white sheets for ghosts, representing Taylor’s ex-boyfriends.

The haunted lawn has reached people in different states. One weekend, Soukup said, a Swiftie and her mom drove in from Fargo.

“It’s so fun to be so connected on something and do something that people in the community enjoy and it’s worth driving to come see,” Soukup said. “It has been bringing me a lot of joy.”

View post on Instagram
 
