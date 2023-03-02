Introduction: Host Michael Rand plays a clip of Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah talking at the Scouting Combine about Kirk Cousins and how QB play can be compared to a math problem. It was a complicated way of talking through a familiar question about what the Vikings should do at that position. Meanwhile, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy wants to run the ball to control the clock, which should make Dallas fans nervous.

9:00: Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine joins Rand as they try to figure out a confusing team. What is the most likely outcome the rest of the season?

31:00: A new look for the Wild and more of the same for the Gophers women's basketball team.

