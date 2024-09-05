Toro cashing in on golf’s growth, reversing losses from last summer

Sales of the Bloomington-based company’s golf and grounds equipment, as well as its underground construction machines from its Ditch Witch brand, drove third-quarter results for the outdoor machinery manufacturer. According to the National Golf Foundation, the sport’s play was up 1.3% by the end of July compared to the same time in 2023 despite a heatwave in some course hotspots. Rounds in Minnesota are up 1.4% through July.