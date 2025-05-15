Former USDA leader: No easy answers for food and ag

Tom Vilsack is all for improving school lunches.
But that’s not what the former head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture sees happening with federal policy aiming to “Make America Healthy Again.”
“You can’t say we’re going to do more, but you don’t get any resources; in fact, you’re going to get less resources,” Vilsack said. “You can’t have it both ways.”
Vilsack, who was the secretary of agriculture in the Obama and Biden administrations and served as Iowa’s governor from 1999 to 2007, stopped by the University of Minnesota’s St. Paul campus Wednesday in his current role as CEO of the World Food Prize Foundation. The Minnesota Youth Institute event brings together high schoolers from around the state who research food security.
The Iowa Democrat warned against the allure of quick and painless solutions to problems like excess sugar and childhood obesity.
“When it comes to food and agriculture, there are no easy answers,” he said. “It takes time to figure it out to a point where you don’t substitute one problem for another problem.”
Vilsack found a number of student-led solutions to global food issues at Wednesday’s event.
“They’re finding out how the economy ties back to food and agriculture, how health ties back to it, how agriculture impacts everything,” said recent U grad Allison Murrell. “And it is everything in this world.”