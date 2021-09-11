Minnesota's defining sports rivalry pits the Vikings against the Packers, leaving Minnesotans armed with taunts that sting about as much as low-velocity marshmallows.

We can needle Wisconsinites for their drinking habits. They don't care. They're at the bar enjoying their morning Spotted Cow.

We can ridicule the Packers for winning only two Super Bowls with Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. That would sound better coming from a state that had won more than zero NFL titles.

Vikings fans have gleefully watched Green Bay conduct drafts that have angered Rodgers. Sadly, Rick Spielman has built Minnesotans a glass house.

Spielman spent two high picks in the 2020 draft trying to fix the Vikings' cornerback position. He failed.

Spielman spent two high picks in the 2021 draft trying to fix his offensive line. It's too early to say he failed, but Rashod Hill and Oli Udoh will start on Sunday against the Bengals, and neither was part of Spielman's best-laid plans.

With the 22nd pick in the 2020 draft, Spielman selected LSU receiver Justin Jefferson. Give Spielman and his staff full credit for landing a star late in the first round.

With the 31st pick in that draft, Spielman selected TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney. Gladney showed promise as a rookie, then was released last month after being indicted on domestic assault charges. It was a wasted pick, and for the worst reason.

In the third round, Spielman selected Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who appears to be no better than the Vikings' fifth best at the position.

Spielman used a second-round pick on Ezra Cleveland, who will start at guard on Sunday in Cincinnati. Between Jefferson and Cleveland, Spielman landed two offensive starters, one of whom is exceptional, so the 2020 draft can't be considered a bust.

But Spielman is still looking for quality young corners, and he had to acquire Patrick Peterson, Bashaud Breeland and Mackensie Alexander to make up for his draft misses.

In the 2021 draft, Spielman drafted two more offensive linemen: tackle Christian Darrisaw with the 23rd pick and Wyatt Davis in the third round with the 86th pick. Darrisaw is recovering from a groin injury, and Davis remains second-string behind Udoh.

Darrisaw and Davis can't be judged yet. Like the Packers' last two draft classes, they could prove themselves valuable over time, but they won't be in the starting lineup in Cincinnati for a team that is desperately trying to win now.

The Vikings' draft approach was logical but too often errant. The Packers' draft approach was simply errant.

They have Rodgers playing at an MVP level. Instead of drafting receivers and offensive linemen, they made these selections in the past two drafts:

2020: Quarterback Jordan Love in the first round, running back A.J. Dillon in the second round, tight end Josiah Deguara in the third round and Gophers linebacker Kamal Martin in the fifth.

Love hasn't played a regular-season snap. Dillon is talented but backs up a star, Aaron Jones, who in March signed a four-year contract. Deguara caught one pass for 12 yards last season. Martin was released.

2021: Cornerback Eric Stokes in the first round, offensive lineman Josh Myers in the second, receiver Amari Rodgers in the third and offensive lineman Royce Newman in the fourth. This draft makes more sense. Myers and Newman are listed as starters, and every team needs cornerbacks.

I asked Vikings coach Mike Zimmer about his team's depth. "It's concerning,'' he said. "I feel really good about the top guys, and then some of these young guys have got to come on. But when you're kind of top-heavy with finances, that's what you've got to do.''

When you're "top-heavy with finances'' at other positions, you'd better draft the right corners.