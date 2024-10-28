Strong operations and investment performance has allowed Minneapolis-based Thrivent to return a record $564 million in in payouts to its 2.4 million clients.
Thrivent returns a record dividend to clients for third year in a row
This year, clients will split $564 million either in payments or in product enhancements.
The Fortune 500 financial services organization will make the payments to clients in 2025 in the form of dividends or policy enhancements, depending on the amount and types of insurance and annuity products that Thrivent members have with the organization.
It is the third year in a row for record payouts from Thrivent.
“This is one of my favorite things we get to do each year. It’s such a happy board meeting when this gets approved,” said David Royal, who serves as both the chief financial and chief investment officer of Thrivent. “It’s a reminder that the clients are at the center of everything we do.”
Strong investment returns helped Thrivent to return $542 million to clients in 2024 and more than $3 billion over the past 10 years.
Double-digit returns in the stock market have helped fuel Thrivent’s investment returns, but Royal notes that Thrivent also owns close to $10 billion in private equity. “Performance has been driven more by long-term returns in private asset classes over time.”
In addition to providing more dollars to clients in dividends and policy enhancements this year Thrivent has also increased the number of policies that are getting benefits from 77% to 85%.
Thrivent makes payments on a broader array of products than most insurance companies, Royal said.
“We’re serving primarily middle-income people. To give them $564 million is going to change people’s lives in very positive ways,” Royal said.
This year, clients will split $564 million either in payments or in product enhancements.