In angle to be household name, Thrivent makes Hallmark holiday movie cameo

The 1.2 million viewers who tuned into the premiere of a certain Hallmark holiday movie earlier this month likely couldn’t miss the Minnesota connection.
Thrivent, a Minneapolis-based financial services company and bank, was a plot point in “Tidings for the Season,” which debuted Nov. 16 on the cable network known for its seasonal feel-good films. The Fortune 500 firm appeared in multiple scenes as the sponsor of a holiday gift-wrapping charity, one of the outcomes of Thrivent’s $50 million national marketing budget.
TV advertisements and even a couple of seconds of product placements in shows are nothing new, particularly during the lucrative holiday retail season. But Thrivent’s integration into entertainment and partnership with Hallmark is a clear signal of the company’s desire for growth and thoughtful approach to reach it.
Unlike other financial services giants around the country — including a few competitors based in Minneapolis, like Ameriprise Financial and U.S. Bancorp — Thrivent is a nonprofit that originally served only Lutherans. It now is open to all Christians, with its 2.4 million members acting as shareholders in a fraternal benefit organization rather than it being a publicly traded entity.
But that unique history means Thrivent’s not exactly a household name for any of its many offerings, including financial planning, investing, insurance and more.
Enter Hallmark, a network with Christian origins that serves a large demographic Thrivent wants to attract.
“We’re very much looking to modernize and create unique ways to tell our story,” said Lana Slygh, Thrivent’s vice president of brand and integrated marketing.
Thrivent spent much of its 2025 budget on premium advertising slots during the NFL Draft and MLB World Series. Those programs tend to attract a predominantly male audience.