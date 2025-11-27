This suburban district opted to serve its highest needs special education students in-house

In a quiet wing of Fridley High School, a group of educators is reimagining what a school day can look and feel like for teenagers who need the most special education services.
Classrooms are intentionally flexible, with whiteboard tables, sensory tools and individualized workstations that, for at least one student, look like a stack of bean bags in a cozy corner.
Fridley’s model is unusual in Minnesota, where most districts rely on intermediate districts, which function as special education service cooperatives, to serve the highest-needs special education students.
But in Fridley, the vision for VISTA Education Center was to offer a space that feels calm and welcoming for students with an in-district special education program that meets requirements for a restrictive placement known as Federal Setting IV.
The VISTA center, which stands for “valuing individual student talents and abilities,” offers intensive services and high student-to-staff ratios for children who need to spend more than half of their school day in the separate setting.
The program opened to a small group of elementary students last year in a separate district building and this year, it expanded to serve teenagers in a section of the high school. The middle school site is set to open in the fall.
So far, Fridley’s model is proving popular. The program is at capacity, serving students from Fridley and nine other districts. Districts from across Minnesota have toured the VISTA program and are considering trying to replicate the program, Superintendent Brenda Lewis said.
“They have been eyeing us,” she said. “It’s exciting to see.”