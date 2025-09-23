Trump’s $100K H-1B visa fee too high for Minnesota companies, experts say

WASHINGTON — Hiring managers in key Minnesota job sectors, from health care to industrial research, say the state’s already tight labor pool could be further constrained by the new $100,000 fee on new visa applications for highly skilled workers.
President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order meant to reduce companies’ reliance on the H-1B visa program — the nation’s mechanism for hiring foreign workers for specialty jobs, like computer science engineers and doctors — by increasing a company’s sponsorship fee from a few thousand dollars to $100,000.
So far this year, the government approved more than 3,600 H-1B visa applications for high-skilled jobs critical to Minnesota businesses from the Mayo Clinic to UnitedHealth Group, the University of Minnesota and 3M.
The rule went into effect Sunday morning for all new applications but not existing visas up for renewal, administration officials said.
But the pipeline of highly educated foreign workers could be squeezed by the higher fee on new petitions that the White House says is needed to boost domestic hiring. Trump’s proclamation contends “systemic abuse of the program has undermined both our economic and national security.”
Critics characterize the move as draconian.
“This is monumental,” said Isaac Cheifetz, a Twin Cities-based employment consultant focused on the digital and information technology sector. “For Fortune 500 companies, every one of them uses H-1Bs."
Avoiding H-1Bs, Cheifetz said, is tantamount to avoiding products manufactured in China. In other words, nearly impossible.