Filipino teachers are filling St. Paul school jobs, and they’re staying for the summer

St. Paul has joined a growing number of Minnesota school districts turning to teachers from overseas to fill high-demand special-education positions.
Nineteen Filipino instructors began making their way to the state’s second-largest school system last Thanksgiving, and each has stuck around to run classes this summer.
Their ongoing presence is not owing to any travel worries. As skilled workers, the teachers have H-1B visas good for up to six years, and the documents have proven largely hassle-free in the tumultuous opening months of the Trump administration.
No, district officials say, the teachers still are working because they love it and they asked.
“It is busy. It is exhausting. But it is fun,” said Sharmaine Sagrado-Viña, an early-childhood special-education instructor who arrived in St. Paul in December. She has bills to pay, too, she added, both here and in the Philippines.
On Monday, she assembled her 3- and 4-year-old students for a morning meeting at Rondo Education Center and ran through a song urging them to clap their hands and shake their hips before closing with an invitation to “have fun this summer.”
Carolyn Cherry, a district special-education supervisor, said in an interview that working with children at that age can be especially rewarding because of the quick progress they make, plus the bonds that teachers build with families.
But Sagrado-Viña, listening with tears welling, noted there are just two weeks left of summer school.