These Minnesota schools serving low-income students are beating the odds

The waitlist at Global Academy has, at times, topped 900 students — proof that families see something special in the New Brighton charter school.
Drawing students from as far as Blaine and Eagan, the K–8 academy serves about 470 children this year and is known for its academic rigor and strong sense of community.
More than half of the students there are English learners, and many are new to the U.S. Over 90% of the kids come from low-income families — a main reason school leaders provide free uniforms and school supplies each year.
Students living in poverty typically face greater academic challenges, with Minnesota’s achievement gaps by race and income among the widest in the nation. It’s a “statewide crisis,” according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, that hampers the state’s workforce and economy.
Global Academy stands out as one of 50 Minnesota high-poverty schools the Minnesota Star Tribune identified through an analysis as “beating the odds,” meaning its students performed far better than expected on state math or reading tests last year.
Many of the other schools on the list are charter schools, while most of the traditional public schools, with the exception of Jie Ming Mandarin Immersion Academy in St. Paul, are located in greater Minnesota.
“We are proud of what we’re doing for Black and brown students and really helping to close that gap,” said Melissa Storbakken, the executive director of Global Academy, adding that there’s still more to do to raise her school’s scores.
Global Academy’s ‘collaborative community’
Global Academy was founded in 2008 and designed around the goals of the International Baccalaureate (IB) program, which encourages curiosity and connections across subjects and asks students to learn an additional language. At the New Brighton charter school, students study Arabic.