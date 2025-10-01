Minnesota students’ science test scores drop

Minnesota students’ science test scores dropped this year amid news science standards, according to the state Department of Education.
Overall, 25.7% of students met or exceeded the new standards. Among fifth-graders, 26.1% of students were proficient, compared to 16% in eighth grade and 36.2% in high school.
In 2024, 39.6% of students were proficient in science, according to state data. The two scores, however, are not comparable because the two exams had different criteria, officials said.
The new state standards, which shifted the focus to the application of scientific methods instead of memorization, were implemented this year. The change represents a national shift in science education to “include the importance of learning larger concepts rather than the isolated facts,” according to the Department of Education.
“The why behind [the national change] had to do with hearing from businesses and industry across the nation about what was needed for post secondary employment,” said Jennifer Dugan, Department of Education director of academic standards, instruction and assessment.
The drop in science scores, Dugan said, was to be expected since students are seeing new kinds of questions. Constructed response questions — which ask students to build their own hypothesis based on information — were new to this year’s test.
Minnesota Science Teachers Association President Haley Kalina, an instructional coach in the Alexandria public school district, said this year’s scores serve as a “starting line” for the new standards.
“These new standards have very different content, style and pedagogy within them,” she said. “These benchmarks are brand new.”