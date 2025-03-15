The re-emergence of old bad ideas such as that vaccines cause autism (they don’t!)

When I was a kid in the ’80s, I have to admit I used disability-related slurs like “retard” all the time, just one of the common insult kids would toss around. Even through the ’90s, an outlet like NPR would broadcast a comedy program using the r-word. It showed up casually in TV programs all the time. But effective mobilization on a bipartisan basis, led by groups like Special Olympics and Spread the Word, drove that slur out of public discourse. At the very least, someone prominent using it would quickly apologize or experience significant social and professional consequences.