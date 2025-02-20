Why are Republican states trying to overturn a pillar of disability rights?

Whatever happens, there are two key lessons for everyone to take away from Texas v. Becerra. First, the fundamental bipartisan consensus surrounding basic disability rights is under threat. And in fact, there’s no reason to be confident about the safety of any of the advances of the 20th century, from Social Security and Medicare to the Americans with Disabilities Act and 504 to the end of Jim Crow and the basic achievement of legal integration. And that leads to the second lesson: Attacks on any one group will be used as a wedge to attack all of us. You may not personally know any trans people, and you may even be uncomfortable with the idea that people’s gender identity might not match what they were assigned at birth, but letting this attack go forward will eventually hurt you and the things you love, too.