The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

The hot bar stocked fried rice, salt and pepper shrimp, Hmong sausage and more – but a slab of crispy belly ($15 with rice or $12 per pound) called to me. Perfectly salted, each bite alternates between the marvelously crisp exterior to the luscious meat and rendered fat inside. Served sliced and tucked under a generous amount of rice, it’s best eaten immediately in the parking lot – dipping sticky rice and belly into the salty, spicy, herbaceous hot sauce. One container filled up three of us and I still have leftovers. Now, that’s good shopping. (J.S.)