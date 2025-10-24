The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Stuffed challah bun at Bread People
On a peak-autumn midweek jaunt to lovely Northfield, I started my day at Bread People, the naturally leavened sourdough bakery known for its freshly milled local grains.
I’d already made it through a cardamom knot, sourdough s’more cookie and powerfully pungent ginger molasses cookie — and lined up a warm sourdough loaf to go — when I nearly walked out too soon. The bakers had just come out with trays of still-scorching stuffed challah buns ($7.50).
While Bread People offers braided challah loaves on Fridays, this mini challah surprise held a molten center of cheese, spinach and a thick slice of soft potato. Yes, that’s potato on bread, and it works. The move is to tear off hunks of that plush bun and dunk straight into the molten middle, just like a bread bowl. The other move? Don’t leave this bakery too early; there might be one more thing coming out of the oven. (Sharyn Jackson)
400 5th St. W., Northfield, breadpeoplebakery.com
Tempura walleye roll at Bali Asian Cuisine
After hearing the buzz surrounding Bali Asian Cuisine, we checked out the Indonesian and Pan-Asian restaurant in Duluth’s Lincoln Park. The space — with slatted ceilings, recycled church pews and wood accents — is warm and inviting, and a full house made it feel fun and energetic.
Balinese stir-fries and braises share space with ramen and poke bowls, but the specialty rolls were favorites. Beyond excellent sushi-grade fish, the cooked creations were just as bright. That includes the Northlander Roll ($22). The kitchen takes light, flaky walleye and coats it in tempura batter, then fries it to a delicate, golden crisp before wrapping it in sushi rice. The roll is topped with shrimp and avocado, serrano and cilantro for bright, fiery and herbal notes before getting drizzled with a sweet unagi sauce.
A delightful fusion dish that pays tribute to northern Minnesota. (Nancy Ngo)
1931 W. Superior St., Duluth, baliasiancuisine.com