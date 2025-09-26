The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

We opted for the sampler platter with lumpia, wings, coconut shrimp, crab wontons and sweet potato fries ($36, serves up to four). But perhaps the better strategy is to order individual items to get exactly what you want and more of it. If you choose that route, our table’s favorite were the wings ($16 for 10 pieces). Dipped in batter, the pieces had a nice thick coat, and the bright guava passion barbecue sauce fit well with the tiki theme and backdrop of straw umbrellas and whimsical wallpaper with tropical vibes.