The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Sweet corn from the Orange Roaster
It’s finally fall, but if you came upon the Orange Roaster stand at the Mill City Farmers Market, you might think you were back in State Fair season. Sweet corn and lemonade are the highlights from this new market vendor, whose tent is situated a bit outside the main action, down Chicago Avenue.
The family-owned business, which launched last year, has roots in agriculture in Ukraine, according to the farmers market website. Oleg Peliavskyi had a flower farm there, fled after the start of the war and relocated to Minneapolis.
The Orange Roaster utilizes a custom-built roasting machine, and the tidy menu offers a few different ways to eat that peak golden corn. I got one cob simply roasted and brushed with butter ($5) and another elote-style coated in cotija ($7). You can also order it esquites-style, off the cob in a bowl with cheese; or skip the bowl and have the esquites in a split roasted sweet potato, too. It’s all vegetarian and gluten-free, and keeps that summer feeling going just a little bit longer.
The Orange Roaster will be at the market again on Sept. 27 and Oct. 4. (Sharyn Jackson)
Mill City Farmers Market, 750 S. 2nd St., Mpls., millcityfarmersmarket.org
Italiano sandwich at Brianno’s Deli Italia
This is a sub so massive that it could have been piloted by Sean Connery. But instead of sailing off in a “Hunt for Red October,” I was fully prepared to sink this massive, meaty beauty into my gullet.
A freshly baked, proper Italian bread (crusty exterior, plush on the inside) houses layers of Italian meats, fat slices of cheese, shreds of lettuce (or as my colleague Sharyn calls it, “shredduce”), thin ribbons of raw onion and just the right amount of basil vinaigrette. The Italiano sandwich at Brianno’s ($9.99 half or $15.99 whole, which measures from my wrist to elbow in length) is rightfully ensconced in the pantheon of great Twin Cities sandwiches.
Brianno’s Deli Italia has been serving Eagan since 1993, and locals are only too happy to share their favorite recommendations, from pizzas to tiramisu to party-ready pans of lasagna. Inside the cozy space, shelves are stocked with all the Italian staples, plus there’s a hot bar, fresh bread selection and more. But those gargantuan, expertly built sandwiches alone are worth the trip. (Joy Summers)