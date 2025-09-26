5 Best Things

The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

Finding our own tropical, State Fair, Cake Picnic vibes and more.

By Sharyn Jackson,

Joy Summers and

Nancy Ngo

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 26, 2025 at 11:00AM
Sweet corn from the Orange Roaster at Mill City Farmers Market. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Sweet corn from the Orange Roaster

It’s finally fall, but if you came upon the Orange Roaster stand at the Mill City Farmers Market, you might think you were back in State Fair season. Sweet corn and lemonade are the highlights from this new market vendor, whose tent is situated a bit outside the main action, down Chicago Avenue.

The family-owned business, which launched last year, has roots in agriculture in Ukraine, according to the farmers market website. Oleg Peliavskyi had a flower farm there, fled after the start of the war and relocated to Minneapolis.

The Orange Roaster utilizes a custom-built roasting machine, and the tidy menu offers a few different ways to eat that peak golden corn. I got one cob simply roasted and brushed with butter ($5) and another elote-style coated in cotija ($7). You can also order it esquites-style, off the cob in a bowl with cheese; or skip the bowl and have the esquites in a split roasted sweet potato, too. It’s all vegetarian and gluten-free, and keeps that summer feeling going just a little bit longer.

The Orange Roaster will be at the market again on Sept. 27 and Oct. 4. (Sharyn Jackson)

Mill City Farmers Market, 750 S. 2nd St., Mpls., millcityfarmersmarket.org

Half of an Italiano at Brianno's Deli in Eagan.
A half order of the Italiano sandwich at Brianno's Deli in Eagan. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Italiano sandwich at Brianno’s Deli Italia

This is a sub so massive that it could have been piloted by Sean Connery. But instead of sailing off in a “Hunt for Red October,” I was fully prepared to sink this massive, meaty beauty into my gullet.

A freshly baked, proper Italian bread (crusty exterior, plush on the inside) houses layers of Italian meats, fat slices of cheese, shreds of lettuce (or as my colleague Sharyn calls it, “shredduce”), thin ribbons of raw onion and just the right amount of basil vinaigrette. The Italiano sandwich at Brianno’s ($9.99 half or $15.99 whole, which measures from my wrist to elbow in length) is rightfully ensconced in the pantheon of great Twin Cities sandwiches.

Brianno’s Deli Italia has been serving Eagan since 1993, and locals are only too happy to share their favorite recommendations, from pizzas to tiramisu to party-ready pans of lasagna. Inside the cozy space, shelves are stocked with all the Italian staples, plus there’s a hot bar, fresh bread selection and more. But those gargantuan, expertly built sandwiches alone are worth the trip. (Joy Summers)

2280 Cliff Rd., Eagan, briannos.com

Vern's Sampler Platter at Vern's Tiki Bar located in the back of Public Domain in Minneapolis. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Vern’s platter at Vern’s Tiki Bar

Public Domain, the North Loop place where bartenders create cocktails on the spot based on your taste profile, has added a back bar with a set food and drink menu. Vern’s Tiki Bar features Polynesian-themed food and drinks with cocktails that range from rum punches to piña coladas. The food menu is casual and consists mostly of light bites, a hearty “Aloha Burger” the one exception.

We opted for the sampler platter with lumpia, wings, coconut shrimp, crab wontons and sweet potato fries ($36, serves up to four). But perhaps the better strategy is to order individual items to get exactly what you want and more of it. If you choose that route, our table’s favorite were the wings ($16 for 10 pieces). Dipped in batter, the pieces had a nice thick coat, and the bright guava passion barbecue sauce fit well with the tiki theme and backdrop of straw umbrellas and whimsical wallpaper with tropical vibes.

Note that Vern’s is open Wednesday through Sunday evenings. However, while the Vern’s drink menu is limited to that space, the food offerings are available in both the tiki and main cocktail lounges, the latter of which is open daily. (Nancy Ngo)

119 Washington Av. N., Mpls., publicdomainmpls.com

Two corn tortillas layered and loaded with slow roasted pork glazed in a subtly sweet sauce, served with cilantro and onions.
Tacosito, a new fast/casual taco spot right by the light rail stop in Minneapolis' Prospect Park, offers carnitas al pastor tacos. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Carnitas al pastor tacos at Tacosito

Important intel ahead of Golden Gopher family weekend: There’s a new fast-casual taco place to consider when looking for food options when in the University of Minnesota area. Tacosito is a tidy, little fast-casual eatery that opened a few months ago serving tacos, sopes, burritos, bowls and more right next to the Prospect Park light rail station. (For the rest of us, it’s a great stop to save a harried working person the hangries before shopping at the nearby Fresh Thyme Market.)

On my first visit, I asked for menu recommendations, and the man behind the counter raved about the carnitas al pastor ($13.99, three tacos). He was not wrong. Braised pork is glazed and shredded, served with pineapple, onions and cilantro. I got some good jiggly, rich, fatty bits in with the meat — unctuous and deeply satisfying. The side of salsa verde brings a welcome heat and the doubling up on tortillas kept all those juicy pieces where they belong. (J.S.)

2929 University Av. SE., Mpls., tacositomn.com

Coconut cake at Flour and Friends Bakery and Coffee. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Coconut Cake at Flour and Friends Bakery and Coffee

There’s lots of buzz about the forthcoming Minneapolis Cake Picnic, but I like to think of my life as one big cake picnic. And now that there’s a new place to grab a slice close to home, I’ll be having a lot more of it.

The team behind this new bakery and coffee shop, with an elaborate little-kid play space and an adorable sloth logo, is making all their baked goods in house. And the lineup of cakes available by the slice is one to behold. I chose the coconut cake ($6.50) and found the coconut flavor a nice, subtle counterpart to the buttery and fluffy-as-can-be layers, the bittersweet chocolate ganache on top and a not-too-sweet buttercream holding it all together.

The recipe comes from owner Jennifer Auger’s sister, and it’s one of her favorite slices, along with the bakery’s pistachio cake.

Flour and Friends, which Auger opened as a community gathering place and a supportive workplace for adults with disabilities, as well as young adults “who just need someone to give them a chance to work,” is on a compelling food-and-drink intersection in Crystal. It’s next-door to Milton’s (hurry, they’re closing Oct. 31, unless a fundraiser keeps them open longer), and diagonal from the Wine Thief & Ale Jail, a terrific beverage shop. And at Flour and Friends, you’ll find a wide variety of sweets and pastries, some breakfast sandwiches, coffee drinks and Sebastian Joe’s scoops. (S.J.)

3549 Douglas Dr., Crystal, bit.ly/FlourFriends

about the writers

about the writers

Sharyn Jackson

Reporter

Sharyn Jackson is a features reporter covering the Twin Cities' vibrant food and drink scene.

See Moreicon

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

See Moreicon

Nancy Ngo

Assistant food editor

Nancy Ngo is the Minnesota Star Tribune assistant food editor.

See Moreicon

More from 5 Best Things

See More

5 Best Things

The 5 best things our food writers ate this week

card image

Finding our own tropical, State Fair, Cake Picnic vibes and more.

5 Best Things

The 5 best things we ate along the North Shore and Gunflint Trail this week

card image

5 Best Things

The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities area this week

card image