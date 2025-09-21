Eat & Drink

Cake Picnic to celebrate Betty Crocker’s birthday in Minneapolis

Local bakery Aunt Mona’s will be among participants sharing their creative cake flavors and design.

By Alexis Letang

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
September 21, 2025 at 12:00PM
Attendees gather in a garden to bring and eat vibrant and decorated cakes as part of the "Cakechella" Cake Picnic in San Francisco. (Angela Jazmín Studio)

In honor of Betty Crocker, community and cake, the global Cake Picnic tour is coming to the Twin Cities.

The concept, a cake potluck of sorts, is sweet and simple: Attendees bring their creations to share while trying slices that others have brought.

Cake Picnic founder Elisa Sunga launched the tour in 2024 out of her desire “to be surrounded by friends and as many cakes as possible.” She has been holding picnics in various cities such as Los Angeles, the Bay Area and London ever since.

The sold-out Twin Cities stop, which will be held at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden on Oct. 4, coincides with the Betty Crocker’s 104th birthday. As part of it, Cake Picnic is partnering with Betty Crocker’s parent company, Golden-Valley based General Mills.

This Twin Cities tour, with an estimated 500 to 600 attendees, is extra special to Sunga because she grew up making Betty Crocker boxed cake mixes. She is excited to see all the cakes and how people interpret Cake Picnic’s “birthday” theme.

“I think it will be one of our most colorful, joyful spreads yet,” Sunga said in an email statement.

Micheli Vazquez, owner and operator of Minneapolis-based Aunt Mona’s Cakes, will be among the participants. Vazquez, who uses they/them pronouns, has already has some practice for the event. In March when the event was held in San Francisco, they made a Betty Crocker-themed cake for the festivities.

Cake Picnic's inaugural event brought hundreds to gather in a park in San Francisco, sharing individual slices from cakes they each brought. (Angela Jazmín Studio)

For the upcoming birthday-inspired, $30 ticketed event in which the main rule is “No Cake, No Entry,” Vazquez plans to bring Aunt Mona bakery’s signature glittery and whimsical design style while giving a nod to their Puerto Rican heritage with flavors such as coconut and guava.

“This is an opportunity for me to represent myself and Aunt Mona’s as a person in the world and as a company that resides in it,” Vazquez said.

At 'Cake Picnic' aims to celebrate culture as well as the love of baking, and this year stops in Minneapolis to celebrate the birthday of Betty Crocker. (Angela Jazmín Studio)

Vazquez said it will be fun to see bakers of varying skill levels gather with their creations while celebrating Betty Crocker’s birthday because that’s the point — Cake Picnic and Betty Crocker are all about cake making being less intimidating and more accessible.

“It’s not just bakers and pastry chefs,” Vazquez said. “I think there’s going to be a lot of inspiration for other cake artists to see.”

about the writer

Alexis Letang

Intern

Alexis Letang is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

