Need a last-minute cake? These 3 Twin Cities bakeries can help

Cafe Latte has been a part of St. Paul’s Grand Avenue neighborhood for 40 years, and cakes have been a major part of its success. That cornerstone of sweet service hasn’t changed. Every day there is a selection of their iconic cakes available for ordering ahead online or waiting to be swooped up from the back pastry case. All are baked fresh on site with crowd-pleasing recipes like the double chocolate, tres leches, turtle cake, cheesecakes and more. The daily selection includes full-sized cakes ($60), “snack cakes” ($36) that feed four to six revelers, or slices ($7.50) that are available starting at noon. (There are still usually a few in stock all the way until the restaurant closes at 10 p.m.) Plus, they sell candles right at the cash register.