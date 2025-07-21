Eat & Drink

Need a last-minute cake? These 3 Twin Cities bakeries can help

Order up: Whether you’re celebrating a birthday or making it through the week, these cakes will turn it into a top-tier event.

By Sharyn Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 21, 2025 at 11:00AM
A three layer chocolate cake with chocolate frosting photographed on a clear glass cake stand.
Celebrate anything with a chocolate cake with chocolate frosting from Cafe Latte in St. Paul. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Sometimes you just need cake. There are the traditional occasions — birthdays, anniversaries, retirements, breakups — or sometimes it’s just a really rotten Tuesday that could use a little turning around.

Whether you’re a last-minute party planner or looking for a quick pick-me-up from a local shop, keep these three makers’ names close at hand. Their cases are stocked with artful confections that can be ordered ahead — one even ships nationwide — or picked up right now.

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte has been a part of St. Paul’s Grand Avenue neighborhood for 40 years, and cakes have been a major part of its success. That cornerstone of sweet service hasn’t changed. Every day there is a selection of their iconic cakes available for ordering ahead online or waiting to be swooped up from the back pastry case. All are baked fresh on site with crowd-pleasing recipes like the double chocolate, tres leches, turtle cake, cheesecakes and more. The daily selection includes full-sized cakes ($60), “snack cakes” ($36) that feed four to six revelers, or slices ($7.50) that are available starting at noon. (There are still usually a few in stock all the way until the restaurant closes at 10 p.m.) Plus, they sell candles right at the cash register.

850 Grand Av., St. Paul, cafelatte.com

Nadia Cakes has whole cakes available for last-minute celebrations, like this chocolate mint cake. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Nadia Cakes

When you need a treat to bring to book club, this one is for you. Nadia Cakes proprietor Abby Jimenez is the bestselling author of a shelf’s worth of light and breezy summer reads, and just like the dazzling whole cakes in the case at her two Minnesota cupcakes shop, her books are all available for purchase — signed.

Jimenez’s latest, “Say You’ll Remember Me,” even has a signature cupcake counterpart (blue-dyed guava cake with cream cheese frosting). If you plan ahead, you can order the whole-cake version.

But if you’re a cake procrastinator like we are, the ready-to-go flavors here are always rotating. We grabbed this Andes-inspired chocolate mint dream for $40. (And maybe a romance novel or two.)

11650 Fountains Dr., #207, Maple Grove; 429 Commerce Dr., Woodbury, nadiacakes.com. Also available for national shipping on Goldbelly, including a “book club” dozen cupcakes and a book.

Raspberry Chocolate Chip ice cream cake from Sebastian Joe's is a pink, chocolate and raspberry filled delight.
Sebastian Joe's stocks Oreo, Nicollet Avenue Pothole and Raspberry Chocolate Chip (pictured) flavored ice cream cakes at all three of its locations. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Ice cream cakes at Sebastian Joe’s

Just surviving road construction season without succumbing to road rage seems reason enough to celebrate with the appropriately named Nicollet Avenue Pothole ice cream cake from one of the three Minneapolis Sebastian Joe’s. All of the locations stock three flavors of ice cream cakes — Pothole, Oreo and raspberry chocolate chip — in the freezer case every day in two sizes, 6-inch ($33) and 8-inch ($50). Pick them up in store or, in select areas, get it delivered.

1007 W. Franklin Av.; 4321 Upton Av. S.; 4301 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., sebastianjoesicecream.com

Order Up is an occasional feature from the Taste team that answers frequently asked questions, from where to find certain dishes to the latest restaurant trends. Send ideas to taste@startribune.com.

Sharyn Jackson

Reporter

Sharyn Jackson is a features reporter covering the Twin Cities' vibrant food and drink scene.

