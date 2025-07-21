Need a last-minute cake? These 3 Twin Cities bakeries can help

Sometimes you just need cake. There are the traditional occasions — birthdays, anniversaries, retirements, breakups — or sometimes it’s just a really rotten Tuesday that could use a little turning around.
Whether you’re a last-minute party planner or looking for a quick pick-me-up from a local shop, keep these three makers’ names close at hand. Their cases are stocked with artful confections that can be ordered ahead — one even ships nationwide — or picked up right now.
Cafe Latte
Cafe Latte has been a part of St. Paul’s Grand Avenue neighborhood for 40 years, and cakes have been a major part of its success. That cornerstone of sweet service hasn’t changed. Every day there is a selection of their iconic cakes available for ordering ahead online or waiting to be swooped up from the back pastry case. All are baked fresh on site with crowd-pleasing recipes like the double chocolate, tres leches, turtle cake, cheesecakes and more. The daily selection includes full-sized cakes ($60), “snack cakes” ($36) that feed four to six revelers, or slices ($7.50) that are available starting at noon. (There are still usually a few in stock all the way until the restaurant closes at 10 p.m.) Plus, they sell candles right at the cash register.
850 Grand Av., St. Paul, cafelatte.com
Nadia Cakes
When you need a treat to bring to book club, this one is for you. Nadia Cakes proprietor Abby Jimenez is the bestselling author of a shelf’s worth of light and breezy summer reads, and just like the dazzling whole cakes in the case at her two Minnesota cupcakes shop, her books are all available for purchase — signed.
Jimenez’s latest, “Say You’ll Remember Me,” even has a signature cupcake counterpart (blue-dyed guava cake with cream cheese frosting). If you plan ahead, you can order the whole-cake version.
But if you’re a cake procrastinator like we are, the ready-to-go flavors here are always rotating. We grabbed this Andes-inspired chocolate mint dream for $40. (And maybe a romance novel or two.)
11650 Fountains Dr., #207, Maple Grove; 429 Commerce Dr., Woodbury, nadiacakes.com. Also available for national shipping on Goldbelly, including a “book club” dozen cupcakes and a book.