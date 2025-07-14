The 5 best things our food writers ate last week

Light, luxe, a little transportive. That’s pretty much what I want out of a poolside rooftop terrace lunch at a hotel like the Four Seasons, and the pasta e piselli ($26) from Riva Terrace delivered. For this ultra-fresh pasta dish, al dente thumbprints come in a clear, savory broth, punctuated by nubs of guanciale and confetti shavings of Tuscan pecorino. The dish is scattered with pea shoots and little purple flower petals that make it almost too pretty to devour. More than traditional pasta e piselli (aka, an Italian soup of little pasta tubes with freezer-bag peas), this brought back memories of a tortellini in brodo I had in Bologna more than a decade ago that has a permanent spot in my personal food hall of fame. When you wish you could take a bath in a brodo, you know you’re on to something.