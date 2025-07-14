The 5 best things our food writers ate last week

Surprise! It’s a special Monday edition of the 5 Best Things We Ate. In its place last week, we announced the first class of Culinary North Stars, the 30 most vital restaurants in the Twin Cities right now. Five Best will be back on Friday.
Sopresine at Hendrix & Siena
Sopresine means “little surprises” in Italian, and there couldn’t be a better name for this dish. Although it refers to the pasta shape — hand-folded into what looks like tortellini but without filling — there was surprise and delight at every turn.
The fresh-made pasta, a highlight at the newish Hopkins restaurant, mingled with the perfect one-two summer punch of crisp, fresh peas and wisps of dill that were complemented by a splash of lemon butter. It all sat atop a caramelized cream sauce that was so deeply flavorful it catapulted the dish ($18) to the top of my favorite-meals-of-the-year list.
If you order the sopresine with the idea of sharing, do yourself a favor and order another one to take home. You’ll be craving it again before the plate is even cleared. (Nicole Hvidsten)
1601 Mainstreet, Hopkins, hendrixandsiena.com
Lao sausage khao jee pate at Asian Duck
Sometimes I find myself staring at the horizon, wondering where all the great sandwiches have gone. Other times, I find myself feasting on a glorious specimen of symphonic textures and flavors that epitomize why “the best thing since sliced bread” is still an accurate measure of success.
In addition to its Minneapolis outpost, the family-run Asian Duck recently moved into a new north metro location. The menu is a mix of house specialties (green papaya salad with the distinctive Lao fish sauce tang) and crowd-pleasers like cranberry cream cheese wontons. It’s the kind of restaurant that has something for the choosy eaters and fans of real spice, and the khao jee pate, the Lao answer to Vietnam’s banh mi, is a must-order.
Of the meat choices, I recommend the porky Lao sausage ($15), with just a whisper of heat and that distinctive lemongrass brightness. It’s grilled and sliced before being tucked into a Trung Nam Bakery baguette with a swipe of mayo, rich housemade pâté, pickled radish and carrot, along with fresh jalapeños. (Joy Summers)