The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities this week

Strawberry cream cheese Danish at Atuvava Bakery
My childhood Saturdays in June were marked by strawberry-stained fingertips. My mom and I would hunt for wild strawberries near my grandma’s cabin. We gathered them into buckets, lightened by my eager munching, and carried them home to tuck into summer desserts.
We no longer have the cabin or our favorite berry patches, but I’m striving to share those kinds of memories with my daughter. We joined some friends for a summer sleepover last week and stayed up so late that even the fireflies tucked themselves into bed before us. In the morning, we feasted on strawberry cream cheese Danishes ($9.50) I’d picked up from Atuvava, a gluten-free bakery in Minneapolis that folds dough into buttery layers, and it mesmerized everyone. Those bright berry bursts of flavor and the abundance of butter brought me right back to those warm days — and the treasure found in the first of the season’s delights. (Joy Summers)
3800 28th Av. S., Mpls., atuvava.com
Lemongrass salad at Thai Street Market
This might just be a new no-cook dinner obsession. Lemongrass salad ($12.95) with hunks of cool shrimp mixed with crunchy chopped green beans, cashews and a whole garden’s worth of fresh herbs dressed in lime juice and fish sauce is exactly what I crave when the real summer weather arrives.
The lemongrass is sliced thin and tender, adding a bright and zingy citrus flavor to a lively salad that just happens to be gluten-free.
Thai Street Market opened in 2018 and quickly built a reputation for its straight-from-Chang-Mai flavors. Thai food fans trade favorite dish recommendations from this menu like baseball cards all year long, and now I have my own selection to add to the mix. (J.S.)
1665 Rice St., St. Paul, thaistreetmarket.com
Pierogies from Natasha’s Pierogi
Natasha Obulhov wanted to have frozen pierogies ready to cook whenever she craved one of her childhood Eastern European staples. But she couldn’t find any in freezer sections at supermarkets, so she decided to start making her own based on her grandmother’s recipe. She eventually started offering several varieties at local farmers markets (including New Brighton, Golden Valley, Edina, Maple Grove and St. Paul) for people to cook at home.