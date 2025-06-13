The 5 best things our food writers ate in the Twin Cities this week

We no longer have the cabin or our favorite berry patches, but I’m striving to share those kinds of memories with my daughter. We joined some friends for a summer sleepover last week and stayed up so late that even the fireflies tucked themselves into bed before us. In the morning, we feasted on strawberry cream cheese Danishes ($9.50) I’d picked up from Atuvava, a gluten-free bakery in Minneapolis that folds dough into buttery layers, and it mesmerized everyone. Those bright berry bursts of flavor and the abundance of butter brought me right back to those warm days — and the treasure found in the first of the season’s delights. (Joy Summers)