Hopkins sweet exchange: Angel Food Bakery owner takes over Amy’s Cupcake Shoppe

After nine years of serving sweet treats in downtown Hopkins, Amy’s Cupcake Shoppe‘s owner Amy Brace has sold her beloved bakery to Katy Gerdes of Angel Food Bakery.
In an Instagram post sharing her decision, Brace said, “Navigating through two years of COVID just to be diagnosed with breast cancer in October of 2022 was devastating, to say the very least. Through chemo, radiation and many surgeries, it is time for me to take some much-needed rest and healing time. I have decided to step away.”
Gerdes will take over operations while retaining the Amy’s Cupcake Shoppe name and its recipes. “Hopefully we can do justice to the amazing things Amy Brace and her team have built here,” said Gerdes in a statement.
Gerdes opened the first Angel Food Bakery in 2012 after an eye-opening trade show visit with family, where she realized many bakeries operate from the same mixes and products. She built a devoted following for her scratch-made sweet breakfast treats, specialty cakes and doughnuts. An outpost of Angel Food Bakery at the MSP Airport has become a popular travel pit stop at Terminal 1.
Angel Food Bakery’s flagship location in St. Louis Park’s Texa Tonka strip mall also operates an ice cream shop, Frio Frio, that offers fresh flavors, ice lollies and icy cocktails.
North Loop’s dessert restaurant plans bittersweet end on June 29
Edwards Dessert Kitchen [200 Washington Av. N., Mpls.] will close on June 29. What began as an unlikely brick-and-mortar sweets concept from frozen food company Schwan’s grew into a boundary-pushing dessert-centered restaurant and cocktail bar.
Opening the restaurant as its second-in-command chef, Jasmine Weiser Kaysen rose to lead the kitchen and stewarded its vision for much of the restaurant’s seven years of operation.
From its earliest days in the fall of 2018, there was a sugar-fueled excitement that a restaurant born out of a company known more for frozen products than fresh cooking could deliver such a high caliber of dishes.