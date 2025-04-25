Minneapolis craft cocktail maker Dashfire files for bankruptcy

Minneapolis liquor company Dashfire Bitters has filed bankruptcy, buffeted by rising costs and a slowdown in the spirits industry.
Dashfire and two related companies on Tuesday filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allows a company to reorganize its finances while shielded from its creditors’ claims.
“These past few years and months have been very challenging for Dashfire,” Lee Egbert, the company’s president and majority owner, said in a statement. “Filing for bankruptcy protection is a necessary step to get our business back on solid footing.”
Dashfire, which has 28 employees, makes bitters and ready-to-drink cocktails.
Dashfire’s production facility in northeast Minneapolis will continue operating. Its adjacent cocktail room “will remain open for the time being,” Egbert said.
Dashfire said in the bankruptcy filing its Minneapolis lease is “too burdensome for the current business model.”
The company is asking the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Minnesota to reject the lease and allow Dashfire to enter a new commercial lease in Baldwin, Wis.
In Baldwin, Dashfire would no longer have a cocktail room, “but will also have significantly lower overhead costs,” the filing said.