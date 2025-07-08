Rash: An ‘unimaginable tragedy’ for Texas — and the country

If and when that occurs it shouldn’t stop with this specific tragedy but also focus on future forecasting. Especially given the current context in Washington, as detailed by the Associated Press, which reports that “the Trump administration has cut hundreds of jobs at NWS, with staffing down by at least 20% at nearly half of the 122 NWS field offices nationally and at least a half dozen no longer staffed 24 hours a day. Hundreds more experienced forecasters and senior managers were encouraged to retire early. The White House also has proposed slashing its parent agency’s budget by 27% and eliminating federal research centers focused on studying the world’s weather, climate and oceans.”